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5 Ways To Elevate Your Diwali Style With Diamond Stacking

Athiya Shetty glams up her look with ear stacking ( IANS Photo )

The best Diwali looks begin with light. It catches on silk, reflects off sequins and comes alive in the brilliance of a natural diamond. This festive season, let your jewellery take centre stage with a little more sparkle and a lot more personality. From intimate family gatherings and card parties to glamorous Diwali soirées, jewellery is often what completes the festive look. While a statement piece will always have its place, this season is all about a more personal approach to dressing up: layering, mixing and stacking your favourite pieces to create a look that feels distinctly your own.

Real diamonds lend themselves beautifully to this way of styling. Their timeless versatility allows them to move effortlessly from traditional to contemporary, from understated afternoon celebrations to dressed-up evenings. The key is knowing what to layer, where to add sparkle and when to let a single piece shine.

Also read: Isha Ambani Turned Natural Diamond Styling Into Art With Her 2026 Met Gala Look, See Which Other Celebs' Jewels Turned Heads Here are five ways to make natural diamonds part of your Diwali look this season: Diamond stacking with layered necklaces over a saree (Image courtesy De Beers) 1. Layer your necklaces for a modern festive neckline The trick is to play with length, proportion and scale rather than making every piece compete for attention. Start with a rare diamond solitaire pendant and layer it with a slightly more substantial necklace or a contemporary tennis necklace. With a traditional silk saree or an embellished blouse, richer layers can complement the grandeur of the outfit. Styling tip: With a simpler kurta, saree or lehenga, delicate diamond layers can bring just the right amount of luminosity. 2. Make a statement with a stack of diamond rings The days of keeping every ring perfectly matched are giving way to a more expressive approach. This Diwali, mix shapes, sizes and silhouettes to create a ring stack that feels personal. Try pairing a classic round diamond with a crisp emerald cut or contrast a sleek band with a more sculptural statement ring. The beauty of asli diamonds is that every piece brings its own character to the combination. Together, they create a look that feels considered without looking overly styled. Styling tip: Don't feel the need to keep every ring on one finger. Spread your stack across both hands for a look that feels more effortless. Diamond stacking lends luminosity to your party look (Image courtesy De Beers) Also read: Learn The Art of Festive Dressing From Pan India Celebrity Jewellery Moments 3. Give festive dressing a contemporary twist with ear stacking