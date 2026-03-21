ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Eid al-Fitr Wishes In The Age Of Blue Ticks And Typing Dots

There was a time when Eid greetings travelled slowly. They arrived folded in envelopes, perfumed with attar, or carried by voices that crossed streets. Now, of course, Eid travels at the speed of a notification. A phone vibrates. A small grey tick becomes two blue ones. Somewhere between “Eid Mubarak” and a forwarded GIF of crescent moons and lanterns, we attempt to compress centuries of warmth into a few typed lines.

But even in this digital haste, the soul of Eid greetings survives. Because Eid, at its heart, is not about the medium. It is about the moment when we reach out to family, friends, those we haven’t spoken to in months and say: “I remember you. I wish you well.” Scroll through your messages today and you will find a fascinating spectrum:

The minimalist: “Eid Mubarak!” The enthusiast: “Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah bless you with happiness, peace, and prosperity!” The poet: “May this Eid bring light to your heart and joy to your home…” The overachiever: a 12-line message with emojis that look like they’ve formed a small festival of their own. And then, of course, there is the forwarded message. The one that has travelled through so many phones that it has lost all sense of origin. However, it still counts.

Writing Eid Wishes That Feel Like You