ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Eid Mubarak: 3 Fun Fusion Sweets For A Twist To Your Festive Spread

With Eid al-Fitr today and Navratri around the corner, it’s a wonderful time for families to come together in celebration and joy. This festive season, try something different. Along with traditional dishes like Puran Poli, Ugadi pachadi, or Sheer Khurma, prepare some fun fusion recipes.

Eid desserts are meant to feel generous: rich, layered, a little over-the-top. Fusion just gives you a way to surprise people without losing the emotion of the dish. So keep the classics but add one twist.

1. Mango Phirni Panna Cotta

Mango Phirni Panna Cotta (ETV Bharat)

Phirni is already silky. Panna cotta is basically its European cousin. Mango just makes everything feel like summer and celebration. Start by soaking 2 tablespoons of rice for 30 minutes, then grinding it into a coarse paste. In a pan, heat 2 cups of milk and add the rice paste, cooking on low while stirring until it thickens into a creamy phirni consistency. Stir in 3–4 tablespoons sugar, a pinch of cardamom, and ½ cup fresh mango puree, mixing well. To give it a panna cotta-like set, dissolve 1 teaspoon gelatin (or agar-agar for a vegetarian version) in warm water and fold it into the mixture. Pour into serving glasses or moulds, let it cool, then refrigerate for 3–4 hours until set. Garnish with chopped pistachios, saffron strands, or fresh mango cubes before serving.