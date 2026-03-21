Eid Mubarak: 3 Fun Fusion Sweets For A Twist To Your Festive Spread
These recipes keep the classics of traditional festive desserts but add one sweet surprise.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
With Eid al-Fitr today and Navratri around the corner, it’s a wonderful time for families to come together in celebration and joy. This festive season, try something different. Along with traditional dishes like Puran Poli, Ugadi pachadi, or Sheer Khurma, prepare some fun fusion recipes.
Eid desserts are meant to feel generous: rich, layered, a little over-the-top. Fusion just gives you a way to surprise people without losing the emotion of the dish. So keep the classics but add one twist.
1. Mango Phirni Panna Cotta
Phirni is already silky. Panna cotta is basically its European cousin. Mango just makes everything feel like summer and celebration. Start by soaking 2 tablespoons of rice for 30 minutes, then grinding it into a coarse paste. In a pan, heat 2 cups of milk and add the rice paste, cooking on low while stirring until it thickens into a creamy phirni consistency. Stir in 3–4 tablespoons sugar, a pinch of cardamom, and ½ cup fresh mango puree, mixing well. To give it a panna cotta-like set, dissolve 1 teaspoon gelatin (or agar-agar for a vegetarian version) in warm water and fold it into the mixture. Pour into serving glasses or moulds, let it cool, then refrigerate for 3–4 hours until set. Garnish with chopped pistachios, saffron strands, or fresh mango cubes before serving.
2. Bourbon Ladoo Bites
These fusion ladoos bring the best of both worlds: the richness of chocolate and the nostalgia of traditional mithai. In a pan, heat condensed milk, cocoa powder, and melted butter until thick. Stir in crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits, chopped nuts, and cardamom. Once slightly cooled, roll into small ladoos and garnish with cocoa or more nuts. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. They’re quick to make and even quicker to disappear.
3. Nutty Date Roll
Make a wholesome, no-fuss dessert made with crunchy biscuits, nuts, and naturally sweet dates. Grind 10-12 NutriChoice digestive biscuits into powder. Roast 2 tbsp almonds, 2 tbsp cashews, and 2 tbsp pistachios for 2-3 minutes. In the same pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee, add ½ cup chopped seedless dates and ¼ cup chopped figs, and cook till soft. Mix in the roasted nuts and biscuit powder. Shape into a roll using butter paper, coat lightly with extra biscuit powder, then slice.
Tip: Add a pinch of cinnamon or cardamom. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
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