ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dull And Damaged Hair Despite A Hair Care Routine? It's Probably Pollution And Hard Water

There was a time when most of us believed bad hair days were a personal failing. You hadn’t oiled enough. You skipped conditioner. Or you dared to step out without a serum! But as with many things in modern life, the truth is far more systemic. Hair is less a reflection of your bathroom shelf and more a living record of the environment you move through.

Step outside into a crowded city, and your hair begins a negotiation with pollution, sunlight, humidity, and even the water you use to wash it. The result is not immediate catastrophe but a slow erosion... until one day, your hair looks dull, frizzy, and dead. If hair damage were dramatic, we’d all be more careful. Instead, it behaves like climate change for your scalp: incremental, persistent, and easy to ignore until the effects become undeniable.

“Air pollution is one of the most damaging environmental factors affecting hair health today. Constant exposure to dust, smoke, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollutants silently takes a toll on your scalp and strands. Tiny airborne particles like PM2.5 and PM10 seep deep into the hair cuticle, weakening the structure, making hair brittle, dull, and prone to breakage. The scalp, already stressed by pollutants, loses its natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, dandruff, and premature aging of hair,” writes plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anand Kumar Nagwani.

Adds Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, “Hair health suffers from environmental factors more than most people realize. The causes are not necessarily related to hairstyling but may include pollution, UV exposure, humidity changes, and even hard water. This is a gradual process rather than an immediate one.”

Pollution: The Modern Aggressor

Start with pollution, the most democratic of modern aggressors. It does not care about your hair type, your budget, or your loyalty to a particular brand. Microscopic particles of dust, smoke, and industrial residue settle on the scalp and hair shafts throughout the day. These particles are stubborn. They don’t rinse off easily. They cling, accumulate, and begin to interfere with the hair’s natural texture and shine.

“Small particles such as dust, smoke, heavy metals, and toxins stick to the scalp and hair fibers, causing plugged follicles, scalp irritation, and excessive hair loss,” says Dr. Nagwani. Over time, this buildup translates into dryness, rough texture, frizz, and ultimately breakage. The hair loses its ability to reflect light (literally dimming your appearance) and becomes more prone to tangling and damage.

UV Rays