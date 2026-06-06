ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Spoons You Can Eat: The Future Of Cutlery Is Fun And Edible

World Environment Day may have passed, but the problem it highlights is still sitting in our kitchen drawers, takeaway bags and office cafeterias. Plastic cutlery is one of those modern inventions that seems perfectly reasonable until you stop and think about it. Humanity extracts fossil fuels, refines them, manufactures a spoon, uses it for seven minutes to eat a bowl of noodles, and then throws it away. The spoon, meanwhile, remains on Earth for centuries.

Also read: What Makes Plastic Pollution Harmful For Every Being On The Planet?

Fortunately, a growing number of innovators have decided that if a spoon is destined for a brief existence, it might as well be edible. The idea sounds ridiculous at first. A spoon you can eat? Surely that's something a hungry child would invent. Yet edible cutlery has emerged as one of the more ingenious responses to the global plastic crisis. Made from grains, millets, rice, wheat and other natural ingredients, these utensils serve their purpose and can then be consumed, composted or allowed to biodegrade without causing environmental havoc.

Here are four edible cutlery initiatives that are reimagining the humble spoon.

1. EdyBites

Co-founded by Rupesh Sanghvi, the company produces edible spoons and forks made from nutrient-dense grains. Instead of creating another piece of disposable waste, the utensil itself becomes part of the meal experience. The spoons are not merely edible objects; they are designed using wholesome grains that add nutritional value while reducing dependence on plastic alternatives.

“Edible cutlery can be seen as a natural response to the growing demand for sustainable alternatives in industries that use large quantities of disposable spoons every day such as food delivery services, hospitality, airline companies, and live events. In airlines especially, where hard fibre or wooden spoons are commonly used during in-flight meals, edible spoons can help reduce waste and lower the overall environmental impact. Unlike traditional disposable spoons, edible spoons do not leave behind long-lasting waste, since they can either be consumed or naturally decompose over time,” Sanghvi tells ETV Bharat.

2. Snaxtic