ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Learn The Art Of Eco Recycling | Global Recycling Day 2026

Tomorrow is Global Recycling Day, which arrives each year like a nudge from the universe, reminding us that the planet isn’t a bottomless bin. It’s a day that tries to make recycling feel like a collective effort rather than a solo chore performed under the sink. Community recycling events increase awareness, encourage participation, build responsibility, and transform neighbourhoods into active sustainability champions together.

There’s something embarrassing about the way most of us approach recycling. We mean well but we also have that one cupboard where things go to await their moral destiny. Old batteries, tangled chargers, the ice cream tub we rinsed with heroic intention and then forgot about. Eco recycling, when you really think about it, is a personality test. It asks: Are you the kind of person who follows through? Recycling is one of those rare habits where small, consistent actions add up to something meaningful. Less waste in landfills. Fewer resources extracted.