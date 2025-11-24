ETV Bharat / lifestyle

At This Circular Music Festival In Bengaluru, The Stages Are Bamboo, The Art Is Upcycled, And The Dustbins Have Degrees

If you’ve ever attended a typical music festival, you know the routine. You enter as a hopeful human, ready for music and memories, and by Sunday night you’re wading through enough trash to fill a small island. The music leaves you exhilarated. The waste leaves you… conflicted. Echoes of Earth, thankfully, is not one of those festivals. In fact, it might be the exact opposite. It’s the kind of festival that makes you wonder whether you’ve wandered into some parallel universe where people can dance, eat, and enjoy art without acting like environmental vandals.

This year’s environmental impact report (2024-25) reads less like the usual corporate sustainability document and more like the diary of a very responsible overachiever. The kind of student who not only does the group project but binds it, colour-codes it, and then plants a tree to celebrate.

The Stages Are Made of Bamboo

Let’s start with the festival build. Most fests construct giant stages that look like they’ve been designed by architects who’ve secretly always wanted to build luxury shopping malls. Echoes of Earth, meanwhile, built its four stages using bamboo, scrap metal, and repurposed materials from previous years. There were over 100 handmade wooden signages crafted from recovered wood, and more than 35 upcycled art installations scattered around the venue.

The whole place looked like a post-apocalyptic village, but in a charming, “We’re choosing to be kind to the environment” sort of way. Ninety percent of new material was saved. They even repurposed 11,720 kg of crowdsourced e-waste, which might our my favourite detail. Imagine telling your friends: “Yes, I danced under a stage built partly from old toasters and broken headphones.”