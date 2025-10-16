ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Eco-Conscious Music Festival Echoes Of Earth Announces Lineup Packed With Foreign Artistes For December 2025 Edition

German artiste Monolink (left) and Belgian group Stavroz are among the headliners of Earth Of Earth in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Then there’s Submotion Orchestra from the UK, a band that effortlessly marries electronic pulses with soul-stirring brass sections. Add in the hypnotic Circle of Live (the brainchild of Swedish artist Sebastian Mullaert) joined by Belgian DJ-producer Peter Van Hoesen and American experimentalist Erika, and you’ve got an improvisational jam that’ll likely make your chakras hum in stereo.

This year, the lineup reads like the guest list for a United Nations afterparty but with better lighting. Germany’s Monolink, who makes electronic music that sounds like it’s having an existential crisis in the Alps, is headlining. Alongside him are Bedouin, the deep house and techno duo whose tracks feel like someone bottled up the desert at midnight, and Belgian jazz-electronic wizards Stavroz (men who make music for people who think Miles Davis and Kraftwerk should’ve collaborated).

There are music festivals, and then there’s Echoes of Earth — the kind of festival where the bassline might just be solar-powered. Bengaluru’s most eco-conscious bash returns this December 13 and 14, 2025, for its 8th edition, and if past years are anything to go by, it’ll once again blur the lines between rave, rainforest and rewilding project.

Returning to the Embassy International Riding School grounds, Echoes continues to prove that eco-friendly doesn’t mean energy-deficient. Austrian handpan maestro Manu Delago (who once played percussion for Björk) returns with a trio set that promises to sound like the forest learning how to dream again.

Since no festival is complete without homegrown brilliance, Echoes has Indian-origin trailblazers Madame Gandhi and Anish Kumar joining the global lineup. Nigeria-born, London-based producer Aroop Roy brings his afro-disco flair, while French act Grayssoker adds a distinctly continental chaos that somehow works perfectly under the canopy of Indian trees.

Now, here’s where things get particularly weird and wonderful: Indonesian act Bottlesmoker plans to “reimagine the relationship between nature and music by transforming plants and fruits into living instruments.” Yes, bananas might actually drop beats this year. Expect photosynthesis to get funky.

The Indian contingent is a sonic buffet of styles and moods — Chennai’s The F16s, known for their spacey indie rock; Mumbai’s post-punk romantics Long Distances; the ethereal fusion artist Varijashree Venugopal; Chennai jazz ensemble Jatayu (whose music sounds like Carnatic ragas took a road trip through the French Riviera); Bengaluru singer-songwriter Rudy; and jazz crew Derek & The Cats, who seem to have crawled straight out of a noir soundtrack. Add to that an arsenal of DJs (Dotdat, Focus Group Sound System, Aagu, Nida) ready to turn the eco-village into a late-night audio jungle.

But Echoes of Earth isn’t just about the music. It’s about making sustainability cool — workshops, art installations, and conversations that remind you nature doesn’t need to be preached about; it needs to be danced with. It’s a festival that insists you can have a hangover and a conscience at the same time.

Festival founder and director Roshan Netalkar said in a statement: “For me, Echoes of Earth has always been about bringing people together through music, art, and a shared love for nature.” That’s not just PR-speak — the festival’s built a reputation for being end-to-end planet-friendly. They’ve done this by reusing materials for stage design, integrating renewable energy, and probably guilt-tripping everyone into recycling. This year, the eco-party is scaling up — and it’s even making a pit stop at the Kempegowda International Airport. Yep, Echoes of Earth will literally start before you’ve even left baggage claim. Imagine walking out of Arrivals and straight into a live set.

So, if you find yourself in Bengaluru this December, swap your glitter for a reusable cup, your shoes for something mud-proof, and your cynicism for a decent pair of earplugs.