ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Reasons Why “Eating Less” Is Not The Right Way To Lose Weight

Eating as little as possible can lead to muscle loss instead ( Getty Images )

This process is often referred to as metabolic adaptation. It has been implicated as one factor contributing to the plateau that many people experience during weight loss and the difficulty some people have maintaining the weight they have lost.

Your body does not necessarily respond to a crash diet by saying, “Let's burn more fat.” It can respond by adapting. Under severe calorie restriction, the body can reduce energy expenditure and increase orexigenic signals (signals that stimulate appetite). In simple terms, your body can become more economical with energy while your brain becomes increasingly interested in food.

Dr. Hetashvi Gondaliya, Consultant - Diabetes & Endocrinology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains that when someone severely restricts calories or follows a crash diet, the initial weight loss can include water and muscle, not just body fat. “Lean muscle is important for physical function as well as metabolic health. So a person who is obsessively trying to make the number on the scale fall as quickly as possible may be measuring the wrong victory.”

The human body is not a calculator. Eating less can certainly create a calorie deficit and lead to weight loss but eating as little as possible is not the same thing as losing weight in a healthy or sustainable way. In fact, an extreme diet can make you lose some of the things you actually want to keep such as muscle.

If your only objective is to make the scale move down quickly, you may be tempted to eat as little as possible. But if your objective is long-term fat loss while preserving muscle, the strategy looks different. Dr Gondaliya recommends avoiding extreme dieting and instead finding a balanced, sustainable calorie deficit that is appropriate for the individual. That means you still consume fewer calories than your body uses, but the deficit should be designed in a way that supports muscle retention and can realistically be maintained over time.

A sustainable diet for weight-loss would include vegetables, protein, healthy fats and nutrient-dense carbs (Getty Images)

Protein Is Not Just For Bodybuilders

One of the most important pieces of the weight-loss puzzle is protein. During weight loss, consuming enough protein can help maintain lean tissue, according to Dr Gondaliya. This does not mean turning every meal into a bodybuilding competition. It means making sure the diet contains adequate protein alongside vegetables, healthy fats and nutrient-dense carbohydrates such as whole grains or other appropriate carbohydrate sources. The objective is to make the food on that plate work harder for your health.

There is another reason to stop thinking about weight loss as simply “eat less”: muscle needs a reason to stay. Resistance or strength training provides a stimulus that can help prevent muscle wasting during weight loss. So the weight-loss equation isn't only happening in the kitchen. Exercise matters too. Dr Gondaliya recommends incorporating strength training along with acceptable aerobic activity, although the appropriate exercise plan depends on the individual (including age, medical history, medications, lifestyle and starting weight). A 25-year-old with no medical conditions and a 65-year-old taking multiple medications would not necessarily receive the same exercise plan for weight loss.

Resistance or strength training not only helps with weight loss but also prevents the muscles from wasting away (Getty Images)

A Healthy Weight-Loss Diet Should Still Look Like Food

One of the biggest problems with extreme dieting is that food starts being divided into two categories: allowed and forbidden. Suddenly rice is evil, carbs are suspicious, and a birthday cake becomes a moral test. It doesn't have to be this way. A sustainable weight-loss diet should still provide the body with the nutrients it needs.

Dr Gondaliya recommends a diet that includes adequate protein, vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains or similar nutrient-dense carbohydrate sources and essential micronutrients.

So, How Much Should You Eat?

There isn't one magic calorie number that works for everybody. The appropriate calorie deficit depends on the individual and factors such as age, medical history, medications, lifestyle and starting weight, especially for people with conditions such as diabetes or other metabolic disorders, or those taking medicines that can affect appetite, blood sugar or weight.

Losing weight is often presented as an exercise in subtraction. But healthy weight loss is not necessarily about eating the least possible amount of food. It is about creating an appropriate calorie deficit while giving your body enough protein and nutrients, maintaining muscle through resistance training, staying physically active and developing habits that you can continue long after the initial weight-loss phase.

Healthy Weight-Loss Checklist