Explained: Eating Disorders Like Binge Eating And Anorexia That Are Among The Most Serious Mental Health Conditions
Parents need to be especially aware of eating disorders since they are most common in teens and Gen Z kids.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
An eating disorder is not simply “being picky about food” or “wanting to look thin.” It is a real mental health condition that changes the way a person thinks and feels about food, eating, body shape, and even themselves. It can affect anyone — children, teenagers, adults, boys, girls, athletes, artists, top students, or people who seem perfectly fine from the outside.
Let us begin with something important: eating disorders are not about weakness or vanity. Often, they are about pain: emotional pain, fear, or a need for control when life feels confusing.
With Anorexia Nervosa, a person restricts food in order to look thin, even if they already are slender. The person may start by saying, “I just want to eat healthier.” That sounds harmless. Healthy habits are good. But slowly, the rules around food become stricter and stricter. Foods become “good” or “bad.” Meals become something to fear rather than enjoy. They may eat very little, skip meals, or exercise too much. What makes this disorder confusing is that the person may not realize how unwell they are becoming. They might look in the mirror and still believe they are “too big,” even when others are worried.
Another kind is Bulimia Nervosa. In this case, someone may eat a large amount of food very quickly and then feel frightened or guilty afterward. They may try to “undo” the eating by vomiting, over-exercising, or misusing medicines. There is also Binge Eating Disorder, where a person eats large amounts of food but feels unable to stop, often followed by shame or sadness.
What's important to understand is that eating disorders are not really about food. Food becomes the language of distress. For one person, food becomes something to control because life feels uncontrollable. For another, eating becomes comfort for loneliness, anxiety, bullying, or sadness. Some people struggle because of pressure from social media, beauty standards, sports expectations, or unkind comments about their bodies.
If someone keeps hearing messages like “You’d look better if you lost weight” or spends hours looking at edited photos online, they may slowly begin believing that their worth depends on appearance. But the fact is that your body is not your report card. There is much more to you: your kindness, creativity, curiosity, sense of humour...
Eating disorders can be dangerous because the body needs nourishment to think clearly, grow properly, learn, sleep, and stay emotionally balanced. When the body is underfed or stressed by disordered eating, concentration drops, mood changes happen, anxiety rises, and physical health can suffer.
If your child feels afraid of food, is obsessed with calories, guilty after eating, is worried about body shape all the time, or notices strange eating habits, speak to a trusted adult such as a counsellor, teacher, doctor, or therapist. If your relationship with food ever starts feeling frightening, lonely, or confusing, do not try to fight that battle alone.
References:
- https://journals.lww.com/indianjpsychiatry/fulltext/2024/66010/research_on_feeding_and_eating_disorders_in_india_.3.aspx
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165032725010389
- https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/eating-disorders
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