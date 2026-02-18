ETV Bharat / lifestyle

9 Easy Tips To End Doom Scrolling On Your Phone, And Start Living

Doom scrolling is the modern equivalent of opening the fridge every five minutes, except instead of leftover biryani, you find anxiety, comparison, and a headline that makes you question humanity. If you’ve ever said, “Just five minutes,” and then looked up to find that democracy has changed twice, these tactics are for you.

1. Put Your Phone To Bed Before You Go to Bed

Create a phone curfew. Pick a time — say, 10 p.m. — and physically place your phone across the room. Not next to your pillow nor under it like a technological security blanket. Across the room. Better yet, charge it outside the bedroom. If you need an alarm clock, buy one!

2. Replace the Habit

If you simply delete apps and stare at a wall, you will redownload everything by Thursday.

Doom scrolling usually fills a gap: boredom, loneliness, procrastination, or avoidance of a mildly terrifying email. So replace it:

Waiting in line? Carry a pocketbook.

Sitting alone at a café? People-watch like a novelist.

Avoiding work? Set a 10-minute timer and do the smallest possible task.

Your brain wants stimulation. Give it something better than a comment war between strangers.

3. Make Your Phone Less Attractive

Switch your display to greyscale. Suddenly, Instagram looks like a 2003 government website. Remove widgets that show breaking news. You do not need a live ticker reminding you that the world is chaotic while you are trying to eat breakfast. If you’re feeling bold, log out of social media after every use. The extra step of typing your password is sometimes enough to make you think, “Actually, no.”

4. Schedule Your Scroll Like It’s a Meeting

Decide: “I will scroll from 7:30 pm to 7:50 pm.” Set a timer. When it rings, close the app. By containing the scroll, you stop it from leaking into every spare second of your life. Doom scrolling thrives in the in-between moments.