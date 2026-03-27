ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Easy Step-By-Step Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Fridge

Summer in India arrives with great enthusiasm. The sun turns aggressive, the fans start spinning like they are auditioning for a helicopter role, and suddenly the refrigerator becomes the most important appliance in the house. Cold water. Cut fruits. Ice cream. Leftover biryani. Half a watermelon. Everything important in life lives there.

Which is exactly why this is the perfect time to ask: When was the last time you actually cleaned your fridge? Not the quick wipe you do when something spills. We mean a proper clean-up. If your answer is “I think sometime before the last IPL season,” don’t worry. You are not alone.

The Real Benefit of a Clean Fridge

Cleaning your fridge actually changes how you eat. When your fridge is organised, you notice healthy foods more, you waste less food and you avoid the classic “There’s nothing to eat” complaint. In many Indian households, this is usually said while standing in front of a fridge full of food. Here's how to go about it.

Step 1: The Great Fridge Audit

Keep fruits and vegetables separate (Getty Images)

Before cleaning comes honesty. Open the fridge and take everything out. You will find three categories of items:

1) Fresh food – vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs

2) Leftovers you plan to eat

3) Mysterious containers from another era