Easy Step-By-Step Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Fridge
A clean, organised fridge in summer means fresh food, fewer smells, and fewer surprises hiding in the back corner.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Summer in India arrives with great enthusiasm. The sun turns aggressive, the fans start spinning like they are auditioning for a helicopter role, and suddenly the refrigerator becomes the most important appliance in the house. Cold water. Cut fruits. Ice cream. Leftover biryani. Half a watermelon. Everything important in life lives there.
Which is exactly why this is the perfect time to ask: When was the last time you actually cleaned your fridge? Not the quick wipe you do when something spills. We mean a proper clean-up. If your answer is “I think sometime before the last IPL season,” don’t worry. You are not alone.
The Real Benefit of a Clean Fridge
Cleaning your fridge actually changes how you eat. When your fridge is organised, you notice healthy foods more, you waste less food and you avoid the classic “There’s nothing to eat” complaint. In many Indian households, this is usually said while standing in front of a fridge full of food. Here's how to go about it.
Step 1: The Great Fridge Audit
Before cleaning comes honesty. Open the fridge and take everything out. You will find three categories of items:
1) Fresh food – vegetables, fruits, milk, eggs
2) Leftovers you plan to eat
3) Mysterious containers from another era
Be ruthless. That chutney from a wedding buffet two weeks ago? Gone. The half lemon that looks exhausted? Gone. The curry that no one wants but everyone feels guilty throwing away? Also gone.
Cleaning the fridge is emotional closure.
Step 2: Turn Off the Fridge and Give It a Bath
Once the fridge is empty, unplug it. Take out the shelves and drawers and wash them with warm water and mild soap. A simple mix of water, vinegar and a little baking soda works beautifully to remove stains and smells. Wipe the interior walls gently. Avoid harsh chemicals: this is where your food lives.
By the time you are done, your fridge will look like it just came out of a spa.
Step 3: Use Smart Storage Hacks
Now comes the fun part: putting things back intelligently. Most of us treat the fridge like a random parking lot. Items go wherever there is space. Instead, try these simple hacks:
- Use transparent containers: When you can see what’s inside, you are more likely to eat it before it expires.
- Label leftovers with dates: Trust us, after three days all curries look the same.
- Keep fruits and vegetables separate: Many fruits release natural gases that make vegetables spoil faster.
- Store herbs like flowers: Place coriander or mint in a glass of water and cover loosely with a plastic bag. They stay fresh longer.
Step 5: Control the Smell Situation
A clean fridge should not smell like a science experiment. Here are quick fixes:
- Keep a small bowl of baking soda inside to absorb odours
- Place a few coffee grounds or lemon slices to keep it fresh
- Wipe spills immediately
Spring cleaning your fridge might seem like a small task. But it’s one of those little habits that make life easier during the hot summer months. A clean, organised fridge means fresh food, fewer smells, and fewer surprises hiding in the back corner. So this weekend, open that fridge, take a deep breath, and start the cleanup.
Also read:
- What Is MIND, The Diet That Researchers Found Slows Down Your Brain's Ageing By 2.5 Years
- Face Mists In Summer: Hydration Hero Or Fancy Spray Bottle With Commitment Issues?
- Turn To No-Cook Indian Dishes That Don't Require Any Heat Or Fire
- Smart Summer Styling For Compact Spaces: How To Make A Small Room Look And Feel Airy