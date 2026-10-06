ETV Bharat / lifestyle

No Time For A Big Dussehra Makeover? These Easy Decor Tricks Can Transform Your Home

Let the living room keep its personality this Dussehra ( Image courtesy Studio Ardete )

Dussehra décor does not have to mean buying a new set of cushions, flowers, lanterns and assorted festive streamers. The easier approach is to look at the home you already have and make a few deliberate changes. According to designers Priyanka P Mehra and Piyush Mehra, Founders and Principal Architects, PS Design, and Badrinath and Prerna Kaleru, Directors and Co-founders of Studio Ardete, festive decorating works best when it feels like an extension of the existing home rather than a temporary layer placed on top of it.

Here are simple ways to give your home a Dussehra update without turning it into a decoration shop. Dussehra Decor Doesn't Have to Stop at the Entrance The entrance usually gets all the festive attention. There are flowers, diyas, torans and rangoli, while the rest of the house carries on as if nothing is happening. Priyanka P Mehra and Piyush Mehra suggest taking the festive treatment into less obvious areas of the home. Flowers placed strategically become a visual element in the passage (Image courtesy PS Design) A vase of deep red flowers can sharpen a bedroom with black-and-white textiles

White flowers can stand out beautifully against glossy green bathroom tiles

Even the end of a corridor can become a small visual moment

The trick is to work with colours that already exist in the room rather than introducing several new ones. Badrinath and Prerna Kaleru similarly recommend thinking of festive décor as part of the home's overall visual composition rather than restricting it to obvious festive zones. This allows small interventions (flowers, textiles, objects or lighting) to create a sense of celebration without disrupting the room's existing character. Look at What You Own Before You Go Shopping