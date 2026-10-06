No Time For A Big Dussehra Makeover? These Easy Decor Tricks Can Transform Your Home
Here are simple ways to give your home a Dussehra update without turning it into a decoration shop.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Dussehra décor does not have to mean buying a new set of cushions, flowers, lanterns and assorted festive streamers. The easier approach is to look at the home you already have and make a few deliberate changes. According to designers Priyanka P Mehra and Piyush Mehra, Founders and Principal Architects, PS Design, and Badrinath and Prerna Kaleru, Directors and Co-founders of Studio Ardete, festive decorating works best when it feels like an extension of the existing home rather than a temporary layer placed on top of it.
Here are simple ways to give your home a Dussehra update without turning it into a decoration shop.
Dussehra Decor Doesn't Have to Stop at the Entrance
The entrance usually gets all the festive attention. There are flowers, diyas, torans and rangoli, while the rest of the house carries on as if nothing is happening. Priyanka P Mehra and Piyush Mehra suggest taking the festive treatment into less obvious areas of the home.
- A vase of deep red flowers can sharpen a bedroom with black-and-white textiles
- White flowers can stand out beautifully against glossy green bathroom tiles
- Even the end of a corridor can become a small visual moment
- The trick is to work with colours that already exist in the room rather than introducing several new ones.
Badrinath and Prerna Kaleru similarly recommend thinking of festive décor as part of the home's overall visual composition rather than restricting it to obvious festive zones. This allows small interventions (flowers, textiles, objects or lighting) to create a sense of celebration without disrupting the room's existing character.
Look at What You Own Before You Go Shopping
The easiest Dussehra makeover may already be sitting inside your cupboards. Instead of buying everything new, experts suggest using existing textiles differently. Bring out a stronger bedcover, change the cushion combination or place a colourful textile at the foot of the bed. In the living room, changing cushion covers or introducing a patterned rug can be enough to alter the mood.
Studio Ardete's approach complements this: festive décor need not be about accumulating objects. Existing furniture, artwork, textiles and decorative pieces can be rearranged or given greater visual importance.
Let the Living Room Keep Its Personality
The living room is usually where festive decorating becomes excessive. Both design teams advocate restraint, although from slightly different angles. Change a few existing elements: cushion covers, a rug or a throw rather than replacing the room's entire visual language. Allow the home's existing architecture and objects to remain visible. Festive additions should complement the room rather than compete with its artwork, furniture or other design features. So if you already have a strong rug, beautiful artwork or an interesting piece of furniture, let it do some of the work.
Pick One Festive Colour and Repeat It
You don't need red, orange, gold, green, yellow and pink to announce that it is Dussehra. Identify a colour already present in the room and exaggerate it for the festive season. If the space already has rich greens, for instance, repeat that shade through flowers, cushions or a textile and introduce a controlled contrast such as red or white. The same idea can work with rust, indigo, saffron or wine. Repetition creates cohesion, making even a few small additions feel intentional.
Dussehra Decor Tips
- Flowers are one of the easiest ways to make a home feel festive without permanently changing anything. Try a tall arrangement at the end of a passage, flowers on a bedroom side table or a small arrangement in a bathroom.
- One generous arrangement can often have more impact than several tiny ones scattered everywhere.
- A floral arrangement works harder when it creates a visual moment rather than simply filling an empty surface.
- Studio Ardete recommends bringing out the good crockery, using textured placemats and coloured glassware.
- Gold-toned cutlery can provide a subtle festive accent without requiring a complete table makeover.
- The idol can also be placed on a nearby console or pedestal, allowing the dining area and the festive arrangement to feel connected without crowding the table itself.
- One effective approach from Studio Ardete is to work with artwork that is already part of the home.
- Instead of creating a completely new backdrop, position the idol below a favourite artwork and use flowers on either side.
- Brass or ceramic accents can then connect the arrangement to the rest of the room.
- Plants can do much of the decorative work during a festival without looking like conventional festive décor.
- Use plants such as palms, fiddle-leaf figs and smaller greens to bring height and texture into a festive setting.
- White, pink or magenta flowers can then add colour without overwhelming the greenery.
- A vintage table, carved side table or existing pedestal can also give the arrangement more presence.
10-Minute Dussehra Makeover
- If guests are arriving and your home currently looks exactly the way it did yesterday, try this:
- Pick one room that guests will actually use
- Choose one dominant festive colour already present in the room
- Change the cushion covers or one major textile
- Add one strong floral arrangement
- Rearrange two or three existing decorative objects
- Bring out your better crockery or glassware
- Use an existing artwork, plant or piece of furniture as part of the festive setting
- Remove anything that makes the arrangement look crowded.
- Step back. If your eye immediately goes to the festive focal point, you're done.
The idea, after all, is not to redecorate the house in time for Dussehra. It is to make the house you already love feel a little more celebratory.
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