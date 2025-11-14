ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Easiest Grilled Chicken Tikka Recipe You Will Find On The Internet

If there’s one universal truth in Indian households, it is this: when someone attempts to cook something “fancy,” the entire family behaves like the country is attempting its second moon landing. Everybody stands around offering expert opinions, unnecessary pressure, and emotional support that feels suspiciously like doubt.

And if the dish in question is Grilled Chicken Tikka, then congratulations... you’re about to become the neighbourhood’s unofficial MasterChef, or cautionary tale. Everyone loves Chicken Tikka. The name itself has the charm of a Bollywood hero making an entry in slow motion. Tender pieces of chicken, smoky edges, bright orange colour, and that irresistible tang of curd and lime. But don’t worry. We’ve written this recipe in the most honest, simple way possible so you can actually make the dish, eat it proudly, and tell your family yes, this is homemade, not “from that tandoori shop near the signal.”

Grilled Chicken Tikka Recipe

For this recipe, you don’t even need a tandoor the size of a small car. Your oven, OTG, grill pan, or even your humble gas stove will do the job.

Step 1: Assemble The Main Ingredients

Boneless chicken—500 g (preferably thigh pieces, because they stay juicy)

Hung curd—1 cup

Ginger-garlic paste—1 tbsp

Lemon juice—1 tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder—2 tsp

Turmeric—½ tsp

Garam masala—1 tsp

Cumin powder—1 tsp

Coriander powder—1 tsp

Black pepper—½ tsp

Salt—1 tsp or as your inner chef decides

Mustard oil—1-2 tbsp (for that dhaba-level drama)

Optional: Kasuri methi (¼ tsp), chaat masala, butter for basting, onions and lemon for serving

Step 2: Prepare 2 Marinades

First marinade:

Mix Lemon juice, Salt, Ginger-garlic paste. Rub this onto the chicken pieces and let them think about their life choices for 15 minutes.

Second marinade: In a bowl, whisk together Hung curd, Kashmiri chilli, Turmeric, Garam masala, Cumin, Coriander, Black pepper, Mustard oil, Kasuri methi (optional). Coat the chicken in this mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours. If you can give it overnight, even better.

Step 3: Time to Grill

If you’re using an oven/OTG:

1. Preheat to 220°C.

2. Line a tray with foil.

3. Arrange the chicken pieces on a rack or directly on the tray.

4. Bake for 15–20 minutes, turning midway.