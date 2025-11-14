The Easiest Grilled Chicken Tikka Recipe You Will Find On The Internet
This recipe is so simple, anyone can make the dish, eat it proudly, and tell their family: “Yes, this is homemade!”
If there’s one universal truth in Indian households, it is this: when someone attempts to cook something “fancy,” the entire family behaves like the country is attempting its second moon landing. Everybody stands around offering expert opinions, unnecessary pressure, and emotional support that feels suspiciously like doubt.
And if the dish in question is Grilled Chicken Tikka, then congratulations... you’re about to become the neighbourhood’s unofficial MasterChef, or cautionary tale. Everyone loves Chicken Tikka. The name itself has the charm of a Bollywood hero making an entry in slow motion. Tender pieces of chicken, smoky edges, bright orange colour, and that irresistible tang of curd and lime. But don’t worry. We’ve written this recipe in the most honest, simple way possible so you can actually make the dish, eat it proudly, and tell your family yes, this is homemade, not “from that tandoori shop near the signal.”
Grilled Chicken Tikka Recipe
For this recipe, you don’t even need a tandoor the size of a small car. Your oven, OTG, grill pan, or even your humble gas stove will do the job.
Step 1: Assemble The Main Ingredients
- Boneless chicken—500 g (preferably thigh pieces, because they stay juicy)
- Hung curd—1 cup
- Ginger-garlic paste—1 tbsp
- Lemon juice—1 tbsp
- Kashmiri red chilli powder—2 tsp
- Turmeric—½ tsp
- Garam masala—1 tsp
- Cumin powder—1 tsp
- Coriander powder—1 tsp
- Black pepper—½ tsp
- Salt—1 tsp or as your inner chef decides
- Mustard oil—1-2 tbsp (for that dhaba-level drama)
- Optional: Kasuri methi (¼ tsp), chaat masala, butter for basting, onions and lemon for serving
Step 2: Prepare 2 Marinades
First marinade:
Mix Lemon juice, Salt, Ginger-garlic paste. Rub this onto the chicken pieces and let them think about their life choices for 15 minutes.
Second marinade: In a bowl, whisk together Hung curd, Kashmiri chilli, Turmeric, Garam masala, Cumin, Coriander, Black pepper, Mustard oil, Kasuri methi (optional). Coat the chicken in this mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours. If you can give it overnight, even better.
Step 3: Time to Grill
If you’re using an oven/OTG:
1. Preheat to 220°C.
2. Line a tray with foil.
3. Arrange the chicken pieces on a rack or directly on the tray.
4. Bake for 15–20 minutes, turning midway.
5. In the last 5 minutes, switch to grill mode for charred edges.
If you’re using a stovetop grill pan:
1. Heat the pan. Brush with a little oil.
2. Place the marinated pieces gently.
3. Let them cook on medium heat don’t keep poking them like an anxious Indian relative.
4. Flip when you see a nice sear.
5. Brush a little butter on top to achieve “restaurant style.”
If you’re using skewers:
Thread the chicken pieces through, alternating with onions and capsicums. This adds colour, taste, and Instagram potential.
Step 4: The Grand Finale
Once cooked, sprinkle with chaat masala, squeeze a bit of lemon, and plate it with sliced onions. At this point, someone in your house will inevitably say, “Bas ismein dhuaan flavour nahi hai.” Ignore them. You are the hero today.
Bonus Tips
1. Hung curd matters.
Regular curd makes the marinade watery. Hung curd clings to the chicken like an annoying but loving best friend.
2. Thigh pieces are better than breasts. They don’t dry out quickly. Both in chicken and in emotional life.
3. Don’t skip mustard oil. It gives that signature North Indian punch.
4. Want smoky flavour? Do the dhungar trick: Heat a piece of coal, place it in a bowl inside your marinade bowl, add ghee on top, cover for 2–3 minutes. Instant dhaba vibes.
