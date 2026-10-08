ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Make The Most Of The Dussehra Break With These Family-Friendly Getaways

Mysuru Palace during Dussehra ( Getty Images )

Dussehra is a good time to get out of town. With school holidays overlapping the festival period in southern states, families have an opportunity to combine celebrations with a short break. You could spend a few days exploring temples in Andhra Pradesh, head to the hills of Telangana, experience Mysore's famous Dasara festivities or make a longer trip to destinations such as Kullu and Tawang.

The best part is that you don't have to spend a fortune to make the most of the holiday. Whether your family prefers temples and traditions, nature and road trips, or colourful festivals, there are plenty of options across South India and beyond.

Vijayawada Vijayawada’s Dussehra celebrations are centred around Kanaka Durga Temple and the elaborate Sharannavarathri celebrations draw devotees during the festival. Families can also visit Bhavani Island in Krishna River after visiting the temple, can enjoy the views at Prakasam Barrage and visit the historic Undavalli Caves. All in all, that makes for a varied and relatively cheap city break. Srisailam Srisailam is a great place for families who want to combine pilgrimage with a nature vacation. The town is home to the Mallikarjuna temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Bhramaramba Devi temple, traditionally among the Shakti Peethas. During Dussehra the temples are decorated with special decorations and processions are held with the deities being taken out on various vahanas including Nandi, Hamsa and Mayura. Bhadrachalam and Parnasala If you want to plan a Dussehra trip around the story of Lord Rama then Bhadrachalam is the obvious choice. The Sitaramaswamy Temple attracts devotees year-round. Near the temple, Parnasala provides a picturesque setting linked to the Ramayana tradition. Families may combine trips to the temple with a leisurely exploration of the landscape around it. Visakhapatnam and Araku Valley If you want to escape the crowds for your Dussehra break, then head toward Visakhapatnam and the Eastern Ghats. Araku Valley promises green hills, coffee plantations and winding roads, with the atmospheric Borra Caves a stop along the way. For tourists who want to beat the summer heat and explore a different landscape, there is Lambasingi, which is widely referred to as the “Andhra Kashmir”. Warangal Warangal has a mix of temple festivities, history and Telangana’s own festival traditions. The Bhadrakali Temple is beautifully decorated during Navaratri and there are special celebrations and vahana seva during the period of the festival. It is also a great base from which to visit its historical monuments. For families coming for Bathukamma, the festive spirit gives an added dimension to the trip as women come together to celebrate around elaborate floral arrangements. Basara The Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basara is particularly popular with families because of the Aksharabhyasam ceremony, in which young children are formally introduced to learning. The festival period can be especially busy, so families planning a visit should check temple schedules and make arrangements well in advance. For parents with young children, it can turn a regular holiday into a meaningful family experience. Bathukamma