Make The Most Of The Dussehra Break With These Family-Friendly Getaways
Whether your family prefers temples and traditions, nature and road trips, or colourful festivals, there are plenty of options across South India and beyond.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Dussehra is a good time to get out of town. With school holidays overlapping the festival period in southern states, families have an opportunity to combine celebrations with a short break. You could spend a few days exploring temples in Andhra Pradesh, head to the hills of Telangana, experience Mysore's famous Dasara festivities or make a longer trip to destinations such as Kullu and Tawang.
The best part is that you don't have to spend a fortune to make the most of the holiday. Whether your family prefers temples and traditions, nature and road trips, or colourful festivals, there are plenty of options across South India and beyond.
Vijayawada
Vijayawada’s Dussehra celebrations are centred around Kanaka Durga Temple and the elaborate Sharannavarathri celebrations draw devotees during the festival. Families can also visit Bhavani Island in Krishna River after visiting the temple, can enjoy the views at Prakasam Barrage and visit the historic Undavalli Caves. All in all, that makes for a varied and relatively cheap city break.
Srisailam
Srisailam is a great place for families who want to combine pilgrimage with a nature vacation. The town is home to the Mallikarjuna temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and the Bhramaramba Devi temple, traditionally among the Shakti Peethas. During Dussehra the temples are decorated with special decorations and processions are held with the deities being taken out on various vahanas including Nandi, Hamsa and Mayura.
Bhadrachalam and Parnasala
If you want to plan a Dussehra trip around the story of Lord Rama then Bhadrachalam is the obvious choice. The Sitaramaswamy Temple attracts devotees year-round. Near the temple, Parnasala provides a picturesque setting linked to the Ramayana tradition. Families may combine trips to the temple with a leisurely exploration of the landscape around it.
Visakhapatnam and Araku Valley
If you want to escape the crowds for your Dussehra break, then head toward Visakhapatnam and the Eastern Ghats. Araku Valley promises green hills, coffee plantations and winding roads, with the atmospheric Borra Caves a stop along the way. For tourists who want to beat the summer heat and explore a different landscape, there is Lambasingi, which is widely referred to as the “Andhra Kashmir”.
Warangal
Warangal has a mix of temple festivities, history and Telangana’s own festival traditions. The Bhadrakali Temple is beautifully decorated during Navaratri and there are special celebrations and vahana seva during the period of the festival. It is also a great base from which to visit its historical monuments. For families coming for Bathukamma, the festive spirit gives an added dimension to the trip as women come together to celebrate around elaborate floral arrangements.
Basara
The Gnana Saraswati Temple at Basara is particularly popular with families because of the Aksharabhyasam ceremony, in which young children are formally introduced to learning. The festival period can be especially busy, so families planning a visit should check temple schedules and make arrangements well in advance. For parents with young children, it can turn a regular holiday into a meaningful family experience.
Bathukamma
Dussehra in Telangana also coincides with the colourful Bathukamma festival. Women gather around towering arrangements of seasonal flowers, singing and dancing in celebration. Large gatherings are held at venues across the state, including Hyderabad and Warangal, with Tank Bund among the city's prominent festive locations. For visitors, Bathukamma offers something that no conventional sightseeing itinerary can provide: an opportunity to experience a living local tradition.
Mysore
If there is one destination that knows how to put on a Dussehra celebration, it is Mysore. The city's Dasara festivities are centred around the magnificent Mysore Palace, which is illuminated during the celebrations. The grand procession, known as Jamboo Savari, is the highlight, bringing together decorated elephants, performers, musicians and cultural displays. It is spectacular, crowded and very much worth experiencing at least once. Book accommodation early, though. Mysore during Dasara is not the place for spontaneous hotel hunting.
Coorg
For families who prefer scenery to crowds, Coorg offers a gentler alternative. Coffee plantations, waterfalls, forested hills and a pleasant climate make the Kodagu region ideal for a few days of slowing down. You can explore plantations, visit viewpoints and waterfalls or simply spend time enjoying the landscape.
Hampi
Hampi is where you go when your family holiday includes people who enjoy ruins more than resorts.
The former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire is filled with temples, monuments, boulders and remnants of a once-powerful medieval city. The Virupaksha Temple remains one of its most important landmarks. The scale of Hampi also makes it particularly rewarding to explore slowly, rather than attempting to see everything in a single day.
Kullu
For something more dramatic, head north to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. The Kullu Dussehra celebrations are famous for their week-long festivities at Dhalpur, with decorated deities, processions, folk performances and traditional music. Unlike many Dussehra celebrations, Kullu's festivities continue after Vijayadashami, making it possible to experience the festival while also exploring the surrounding Himalayan landscape.
Kolkata
Dussehra takes on a different character in Kolkata, where Durga Puja dominates the city for several days. The final day, Bijoya Dashami, brings emotional farewells, Sindoor Khela and idol immersion ceremonies. The city's neighbourhoods, streets and pandals provide an unforgettable cultural experience. For families, it is less about ticking off tourist attractions and more about being part of one of India's great public celebrations.
Tawang
If your family is looking for a more adventurous trip, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh offers mountains, monasteries and Monpa culture. The journey itself is part of the experience, with dramatic Himalayan scenery along the way. The region's cultural traditions provide a very different perspective on the festive season. Because of the terrain and travel distances, however, this is better suited to families planning a longer holiday rather than a quick getaway.
Mizoram
Mizoram offers another option for travellers willing to venture further east. The Anthurium Festival near Aizawl combines floral displays with cultural performances, music and local traditions. It is a chance to experience a part of Northeast India that remains relatively unexplored by many mainstream holidaymakers.
Travel Tips For Dussehra
- Book early: Trains, buses and hotels can fill up quickly around Dussehra. Make reservations well in advance, particularly for Mysore, Vijayawada, Kolkata and popular hill destinations.
- Check your vehicle: If you're driving, get the car or bike serviced before leaving. Take extra care on ghat roads, particularly if travelling towards Araku, Srisailam, Coorg or Tawang.
- Carry the basics: Keep drinking water, ORS, basic medicines and a first-aid kit handy, particularly when travelling with children or older family members.
- Prepare for crowds: Festivals mean crowds. At busy temples, palaces and processions, keep children and elderly family members close. A small card with a child's name and a parent's phone number can also be useful.
- Be careful about live updates: Avoid posting detailed information about your empty home or live travel movements on public social media. Share the photographs after you return.
Official Tourism Helplines:
- Telangana Tourism Toll-Free: 1800 425 46464
- Andhra Pradesh Tourism Helpline: 1800 425 45454
- Karnataka Tourism Contact: +91-80-2235-2828
- Incredible India Helpline: 1800 11 1363
References:
- https://www.incredibleindia.gov.in/en
- https://karnatakatourism.org/en/
- https://aptourism.gov.in/
- https://www.tourism.telangana.gov.in/
Also read:
- Ludhiana To Burn Punjab’s Tallest 121-Foot Ravana Effigy
- Cooch Behar's Baradevi Puja: Durga In Crimson Is Worshipped Here As A Royal Tradition For Over 500 Years
- No Time For A Big Dussehra Makeover? These Easy Decor Tricks Can Transform Your Home
- Ganpati To Dussehra, The Jewellery Box Gets Ready For Festive Gifting