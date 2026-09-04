ETV Bharat / lifestyle

'Medicine Is My First Love But Photography Completes Me': Dr Mukesh Batra On His 58th Exhibition That Also Supports Visually Challenged Children

Most of us have taken photographs of beautiful places. The problem is that most of us are also very bad at clicking snaps of such places. We point the phone at the mountain, take 17 pictures, choose the least terrible one, and move on. Dr Mukesh Batra has taken a slightly different approach. He has spent years looking at things properly. In fact, he has looked at them sufficiently enough to arrive at his 58th photographic exhibition, which is probably the point at which “hobby” stops being an entirely convincing description.

His latest exhibition, 'Magic Moments – Through the Kiwi Lens' opens on September 7. It takes viewers to New Zealand, where there is an unfair amount of material for a landscape photographer: mountains, lakes, forests, coastlines, enormous skies, reflections that seem to have been added by someone in post-production. However, the interesting thing about Dr Batra's photographs is that, after 58 exhibitions, he seems less interested in spectacular things than in the small moments inside them: A change in light that lasts a few seconds, a reflection on water before the wind ruins it, a road disappearing into green.

Wide lakeside view (Courtesy Dr Mukesh Batra)

For someone who built a career around medicine, business and a chain of homeopathy clinics, photography might seem like the odd one out. But perhaps it is not. A doctor spends his life learning to observe. A photographer does much the same thing, except the patient is sometimes a mountain, a lake, a tree or a patch of light that will disappear in five seconds.

The exhibition, being held from September 7 to 12 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery in South Mumbai, will raise funds for the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind; an interesting twist. These are photographs made possible by sight, of places celebrated for their visual beauty, and their sale will help children who cannot experience those photographs in the conventional way. For Dr Batra, it is something more useful than irony. He has never wanted photography to become another trophy on an already busy professional shelf.

Medicine is his profession. Photography, he says, has kept his “softer side” alive. “Photography has taught me the difference between merely seeing and really perceiving. I think age and experience make you less interested in proving that something is beautiful and more interested in discovering why it moved you,” the Padma Shri recipient tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Mountains as far as the eyes can see (Courtesy Dr Mukesh Batra)

Q 1. What was it about New Zealand that made you want to devote an entire exhibition to the country?

I have always been drawn to landscapes. There is something about standing in front of a mountain, a large body of water or an endless horizon that immediately puts you in your place. I have said before that a silent lake or a vast mountain gives me perspective. New Zealand gave me that feeling repeatedly. You could move from stillness to drama within the same journey: water, mountains, forests, coastlines, cities, yet nothing seemed to compete with anything else. I came back with so many images that choosing them was actually more difficult than taking them.

Q 2. Were there particular moments in New Zealand that stayed with you long after you returned?

What stays with me most is not necessarily the grand landscape. Sometimes it is the light falling differently for a few seconds, or a reflection that disappears before you have time to think about it. I have had situations on earlier journeys where I have gone to considerable lengths for a picture.

A tremendous waterfall (Courtesy Dr Mukesh Batra)