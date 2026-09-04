'Medicine Is My First Love But Photography Completes Me': Dr Mukesh Batra On His 58th Exhibition That Also Supports Visually Challenged Children
Photography keeps Padma Shri Dr Batra's softer side alive. His latest exhibition, 'Magic Moments – Through the Kiwi Lens' takes viewers into New Zealand's landscapes.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Most of us have taken photographs of beautiful places. The problem is that most of us are also very bad at clicking snaps of such places. We point the phone at the mountain, take 17 pictures, choose the least terrible one, and move on. Dr Mukesh Batra has taken a slightly different approach. He has spent years looking at things properly. In fact, he has looked at them sufficiently enough to arrive at his 58th photographic exhibition, which is probably the point at which “hobby” stops being an entirely convincing description.
His latest exhibition, 'Magic Moments – Through the Kiwi Lens' opens on September 7. It takes viewers to New Zealand, where there is an unfair amount of material for a landscape photographer: mountains, lakes, forests, coastlines, enormous skies, reflections that seem to have been added by someone in post-production. However, the interesting thing about Dr Batra's photographs is that, after 58 exhibitions, he seems less interested in spectacular things than in the small moments inside them: A change in light that lasts a few seconds, a reflection on water before the wind ruins it, a road disappearing into green.
For someone who built a career around medicine, business and a chain of homeopathy clinics, photography might seem like the odd one out. But perhaps it is not. A doctor spends his life learning to observe. A photographer does much the same thing, except the patient is sometimes a mountain, a lake, a tree or a patch of light that will disappear in five seconds.
The exhibition, being held from September 7 to 12 at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery in South Mumbai, will raise funds for the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind; an interesting twist. These are photographs made possible by sight, of places celebrated for their visual beauty, and their sale will help children who cannot experience those photographs in the conventional way. For Dr Batra, it is something more useful than irony. He has never wanted photography to become another trophy on an already busy professional shelf.
Medicine is his profession. Photography, he says, has kept his “softer side” alive. “Photography has taught me the difference between merely seeing and really perceiving. I think age and experience make you less interested in proving that something is beautiful and more interested in discovering why it moved you,” the Padma Shri recipient tells ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
Q 1. What was it about New Zealand that made you want to devote an entire exhibition to the country?
I have always been drawn to landscapes. There is something about standing in front of a mountain, a large body of water or an endless horizon that immediately puts you in your place. I have said before that a silent lake or a vast mountain gives me perspective. New Zealand gave me that feeling repeatedly. You could move from stillness to drama within the same journey: water, mountains, forests, coastlines, cities, yet nothing seemed to compete with anything else. I came back with so many images that choosing them was actually more difficult than taking them.
Q 2. Were there particular moments in New Zealand that stayed with you long after you returned?
What stays with me most is not necessarily the grand landscape. Sometimes it is the light falling differently for a few seconds, or a reflection that disappears before you have time to think about it. I have had situations on earlier journeys where I have gone to considerable lengths for a picture.
In Kashmir, I photographed an event and left the area only to learn that a bomb had gone off at the chowk minutes later. So you realise quickly that a photograph may look peaceful on the wall, but the story behind taking it can be anything but peaceful!
Q 3. After 58 exhibitions, has the way you look through a camera changed significantly from when you first began photographing?
Completely. I began as the family photographer. I was taking pictures because I enjoyed it and my family kept telling me they were good. I certainly wasn't thinking, “One day I am going to have 58 exhibitions.”
Then, during a trip to Kufri near Shimla, we were snowed in at the Oberoi. Instead of sitting inside, I put on my boots, went out into the snow and started shooting. Those photographs eventually caught the attention of a friend who was heading Citibank, and he encouraged me to exhibit them. I actually told him, “My pictures are not exhibition pictures.” He disagreed (fortunately for me) and that was the beginning.
Q 4. This exhibition has a particularly meaningful destination: proceeds will support the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind. When did you first realise that your photography could become a vehicle for philanthropy?
Very early in the journey. I enjoyed photography, but I never wanted it to become just another personal achievement. I already had my profession and my work. I didn't need photography for that. What made the exhibitions meaningful was discovering that something which gave me pleasure could also help somebody else. That became the real motivation.
The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind is not a new association for us. Proceeds from (earlier volumes of) Magic Moments were supporting the school more than a decade ago as well. Over the years, the Foundation has also supported other organisations working with visually impaired children, the elderly and disadvantaged communities. So charity isn't something we have attached to the exhibition now; it became part of its reason for existing.
Q 5. The exhibition of landscapes is being used to support people who experience the world without sight. How do you think about the relationship between visual beauty and an audience that cannot experience it in the conventional way?
That paradox has always affected me. Here I am taking photographs because I am fortunate enough to see something beautiful — and the money raised through those photographs goes to children who may never see those images in the way I do!
Years ago I described a photographer's job as capturing beauty and sharing it with others. And then, you hand the proceeds of that beauty to children who cannot see. For me, that changes the meaning of the photograph completely. It stops being about whether somebody admires my composition or my technique. It becomes useful. Sight is one way of experiencing life. Dignity, independence, education, touch, sound, affection matter far more.
Q 6. You have built a career as a doctor and entrepreneur while maintaining photography as a serious creative pursuit. What does photography give you that your professional life cannot?
Sensitivity. As a doctor, you see illness, anxiety, suffering and sometimes death every day. If you are not careful, you can become accustomed to it. I realised quite early that I needed something that kept the softer part of me alive.
That is what the arts have done for me: photography and music particularly. I once said that medicine is my first love, but photography completes me as a human being. I still feel that way. Behind a camera I am not running an organisation and I am not solving a medical problem. I am just looking. And that ability to look carefully has actually come back into my work as a doctor too.
Q 8. What is the most surprising thing photography has taught you about yourself over the years?
Patience, because I am not naturally a patient person! I am somebody who likes things to happen. Photography doesn't care about that. You may have travelled thousands of kilometres, reached the perfect spot, set everything up — and the light refuses to cooperate. Earlier that would frustrate me. Now I enjoy the waiting almost as much as the photograph. It has also taught me that I am more sensitive than my professional exterior suggests.
Q 9. At this stage of your photographic journey, what still makes you pick up the camera and say, “I have to capture this”?
The fear that the moment will disappear. Photography has taken me into snowstorms, mountains and some fairly uncomfortable situations over the years. There was even an occasion when, while pursuing photography at altitude, I developed high-altitude pulmonary oedema and became seriously ill. You would imagine that after something like that, a sensible man might put the camera away. Apparently, I am not that sensible!
But that is the pull of the lens. You suddenly see the light, the landscape and the moment come together, and something inside you says, “Now.”
Q 10. What would you like people to take away from Magic Moments that has nothing to do with New Zealand?
To look. We spend our lives looking at screens, but I am not sure we actually look at the world around us anymore. You don't even need New Zealand. You don't need an expensive camera. My own journey started as a family photographer. A beautiful moment can be the light coming through your window in Mumbai, an old person's face, a child laughing, the rain, a tree you've passed every morning for 10 years and suddenly see differently. That is why I called my series 'Magic Moments'.
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