Two Jeans Are Better Than One, Double Denim Is The Summer Outfit That Requires Almost No Thinking

Stylish celebs Anya Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kusha Kapila and Parul Gulati turned up at an event in various versions of double denim ( IANS Photo )

The double denim look (also known as “denim on denim”) is officially back for Summer 2026, and surprisingly, it no longer looks like you accidentally dressed in the dark. Fashion has decided that if one denim item is good, two must be better. From runways to street style, the denim jacket + jeans combination has returned with fresh confidence, proving that sometimes the best outfit strategy is simply commitment to the theme. If you’re going to wear denim, you might as well go all in!

Why Celebrities Love The Trend

Celebrities adore double denim because it looks casual but photographs beautifully. It’s also incredibly versatile. One day it can look street-style cool with sneakers. The next day it can look polished with heels and bold jewellery. And for stylists, that flexibility is gold. The same denim outfit can be styled 10 different ways without anyone noticing.

Priyanka Chopra looks fierce in the denim-on-trend (Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra wowed us with her airport attire at JFK Airport in stonewashed denim jeans and a bomber jacket in the same fabric, topped with a baseball cap and oversized sunnies. Nearly every guest at pan-India actress Tamannaah Bhatia's jewellery store launch in Mumbai showed up in this trend: actress Mrunal Thakur, Farah Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pooja Hegde, even Pg 3 favourite Orry (in a sparkling denim jacket-and-jeans combo, no less).

Filmmaker Farah Khan does a relaxed take of double denim (IANS Photo)

A Quick History of Double Denim

Double denim has had a complicated life. There was the iconic moment when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake showed up in matching denim outfits in 2001. The internet still talks about it the way historians talk about ancient civilizations.

Then the trend disappeared for a while because people were afraid of looking like a cowboy who accidentally walked into a nightclub. But fashion loves nostalgia. And lately, designers and celebrities have decided that double denim deserves redemption. The 2026 version is smarter, more relaxed and less costume-like. Which means normal people can actually wear it.