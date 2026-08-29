ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Was Dolly Parton A Feminist? The Late Popstar Didn't Specify But Fans Heard It In Her Life And Her Lyrics

Smiling on the January 1987 cover of Ms., the magazine co-founded by feminism pioneer Gloria Steinem, are its 12 Women of the Year. They include a US senator, a renowned novelist, a former nun who helped Central American refugees. And, smiling brightest of all, Dolly Parton.

The beloved country superstar, who died this week at 80, never embraced the feminist label. In fact, she eschewed it when asked, just as she carefully avoided political labels. But a label is just that — a label, and one that was still new when Parton was building her groundbreaking career in music. More telling to her legions of admirers were Parton's life choices, accomplishments, social alliances and especially, her lyrics: words that made clear how fiercely independent the woman beneath the wig and rhinestones truly was, and what she believed in.

In short, Parton may not have claimed to be a feminist, but her feminist fans claimed her just the same — with pride and affection. Fans like Lynn Melnick, who, in writing a book about how Parton's songs impacted her own life and her recovery from trauma, found herself searching incessantly for moments where the singer might have called herself a feminist.

File photo of Dolly Parton at the premiere of the film 'Joyful Noise' (AP Photo)

“She didn't tell us she was a feminist,” says Melnick, author of I've Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton. “She showed us — in her actions and her words and in her songs. And I think that's why people loved her so much.”

She Skewered Double Standard With Humour

Witness the whoops of joy from women at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019. A cheeky Parton, then in her early 70s, drew delighted cheers when she sang the famous lyric to Just Because I'm a Woman:

“My mistakes are no worse than yours, just because I'm a woman.” Parton had just explained to the crowd that the song was about a double standard: a reference to a frank conversation she'd had with her husband soon after marriage, when he asked if she'd been with other men. “When you boys get married you want us to be just as pure as snow — well, sometimes we're not!” she told the crowd. “This is for you, gals, and your boys just gotta take it, OK?”

The remarks were vintage Parton, making a point without alienating anyone. She was, after all, about relatability. “One thing about Dolly is that no matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, you think she's with you,” Melnick says. “Everyone claims her. And so as a feminist I always thought, well, obviously she's a feminist, and the more I read about her and wrote about her, it was just undeniable — first of all because of how she lived her life completely on her own terms.”

And those terms involved flipping the script, says music writer Caryn Rose. “She knew she was blonde and pretty, and that it was always going to work against her,” says Rose. “So she figured out how to make it work FOR her. There's not anything more feminist than that!”