ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Caring For A Dog May Help Teens Cope Better With Social Anxiety

About one in 10 teenagers experience social anxiety: persistent and disruptive worries about being judged by their classmates and other peers. In a new study of adolescents with social anxiety, researchers at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in the US found that certain qualities of teens’ relationships with their pet dogs were associated with healthier ways of coping with peer-related stress.

The study, published in the Journal of Adolescence, analyzed survey responses from 514 US teens aged 13 to 17 and a parent of each teenager surveyed. Researchers examined whether specific aspects of the teen-dog relationship such as affection, companionship, caring for the dog, emotional support, friction, and viewing the dog as a substitute for people were linked to different coping styles.

The scientists used statistical models to identify links between specific aspects of the dog-human relationship (Getty Images)

The findings suggest that the nuances of a teen’s unique relationship with their dog may affect how a pet dog contributes to healthy development, sometimes in unexpected ways. For example, the researchers expected that feeling emotional support from a dog would be linked more often to healthier coping strategies and less often to maladaptive ones. However, the results indicated the opposite: feelings of emotional support were less likely to be associated with positive thinking and more likely to be associated with persistently dwelling on negative thoughts. The researchers undertook the study to assess how dogs may help teens cope with social stressors in a positive way during a life stage that can feel a bit like an emotional rollercoaster.

“During adolescence, teenagers develop their sense of self,” said Megan Mueller, Ph.D., the study’s senior author and an associate professor in the Department of Comparative Pathobiology at Cummings School. “Teenagers undergo a natural shift, with peers replacing parents as their primary relationships. There’s naturally some emotional churn during this transition, which can cause a lot of anxiety for some kids.”