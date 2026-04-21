ETV Bharat / lifestyle

That Small ‘Do Not Eat’ Packet You Ignore In Food and Medicine Bottles Is Doing An Important Job

The next time you open a packet of snacks, medicines, or supplements and see that tiny sachet, pause for a moment. It may be small, but it represents a clever piece of science. Those little “Do Not Eat” packets in your food and meds are actually part of a smart packaging technology designed to protect the product inside. These sachets are functional protectors that control the internal environment of a package.

“They are designed to control the internal environment of a package. By absorbing excess moisture or reducing oxygen levels, they help maintain the intended quality of the product from the moment it is packed to the moment it is consumed,” according to Manish Jain, Founder & Managing Director Cilicant Pvt Ltd. In simple terms, they are tiny bodyguards for your food.

Their job is to fight invisible enemies: moisture, oxygen, and odours that can slowly spoil food or medicines. You cannot see these enemies but they are everywhere.

Moisture Is The Real Villain

Imagine leaving a packet of biscuits open on a humid day. Within hours they become soft and sad. Nobody likes a soggy biscuit. Moisture is one of the biggest reasons food products spoil. It encourages bacteria, mould, and chemical reactions that ruin taste and texture. Those little sachets (often filled with silica gel or similar materials) absorb moisture inside the package. They keep the environment dry so the product stays fresh longer. Think of them as mini dehumidifiers. Without them, many packaged foods would lose their crispness very quickly.

The Science of “Active Packaging”

In the packaging industry, this technology has a fancy name: active packaging. Unlike regular packaging that simply contains a product, active packaging actually interacts with the environment inside the packet. It absorbs moisture, controls oxygen, and reduces unwanted smells. According to Jain, these sachets actively protect products from what he calls the “invisible forces” of moisture, oxygen and odour. Most product damage happens not because the package is open but because of tiny environmental changes happening inside sealed packaging.

Now imagine storing food in a country like India. Some days it’s humid enough to make your hair rebel against gravity. Other days the temperature jumps like the stock market. Humidity and fluctuating temperatures are common across many regions in India. These conditions make packaged products particularly vulnerable during storage and transport. A packet of snacks might travel hundreds of kilometres from a factory to a warehouse, then to a store, and finally to your home. During this journey, temperature and humidity keep changing. Without protective sachets, even well-sealed packaging may not be enough.