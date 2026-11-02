ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Protein Is The New Obsession: Are Parents Giving Children More Protein Than They Actually Need?

Protein for your child doesn't need to come from specially marketed products ( Getty Images )

Walk into a supermarket or scroll through social media today and protein seems to be everyplace. Protein-maxxing is a popular biohacking trend, with protein bars, shakes, powders, cookies and even cereals for breakfast being marketed as the healthier option. Parents, of course, want the best for their children. They hear that protein is important for growth, muscles and strength and may start to ask themselves: “Is my child getting enough?

For most healthy kids, the answer is “yes” — there's no need to push intake beyond what is needed. There is a danger of protein shakes replacing a varied diet for kids (Getty Images) Says Dt. Inshara Mustafa, Consultant-Clinical Dietician and Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, “Excess protein can add undue strain on the kidneys in children with an underlying kidney issue, which is one more reason to make decisions based on a child’s actual needs rather than trends. Protein is important in childhood for building and repairing tissues. It is important for growth, muscles, hormones and immune function. As children grow, protein will be needed. However, parents should note that the protein requirements will vary depending on variables such as the child’s age, body size, growth and activity levels.” How Much Protein Do Kids Need Each Day? Recommended Dietary Allowances for Indians, 2020 by ICMR-NIN. Protein requirements by age group are approximately: 1-3 years: ~12.5 grams/day (~1 cup of milk and small bowl of dal)

Ages 4 through 6 years: ~16 grams/day

7 to 9 years: ~23 grams per day (easily met with an egg, a serving of curd and a serving of grains)

Ages 10 to 12 years: ~32-33 grams/day

Teenage years: Needs increase to support the adolescent growth spurt, and varies by gender. ICMR-NIN recommends for children on diets that are largely cereal-based and have little variety in protein sources to aim for the higher side (around 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day) with a cereal-legume-milk ratio of approximately 3:1:2.5 to ensure good protein quality.