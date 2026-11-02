Protein Is The New Obsession: Are Parents Giving Children More Protein Than They Actually Need?
There is a major marketing push for protein supplements but for most children, a balanced plate may already be enough, says nutritionist Inshara Mustafa
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Walk into a supermarket or scroll through social media today and protein seems to be everyplace. Protein-maxxing is a popular biohacking trend, with protein bars, shakes, powders, cookies and even cereals for breakfast being marketed as the healthier option. Parents, of course, want the best for their children. They hear that protein is important for growth, muscles and strength and may start to ask themselves: “Is my child getting enough?
For most healthy kids, the answer is “yes” — there's no need to push intake beyond what is needed.
Says Dt. Inshara Mustafa, Consultant-Clinical Dietician and Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune, “Excess protein can add undue strain on the kidneys in children with an underlying kidney issue, which is one more reason to make decisions based on a child’s actual needs rather than trends. Protein is important in childhood for building and repairing tissues. It is important for growth, muscles, hormones and immune function. As children grow, protein will be needed. However, parents should note that the protein requirements will vary depending on variables such as the child’s age, body size, growth and activity levels.”
How Much Protein Do Kids Need Each Day?
Recommended Dietary Allowances for Indians, 2020 by ICMR-NIN. Protein requirements by age group are approximately:
- 1-3 years: ~12.5 grams/day (~1 cup of milk and small bowl of dal)
- Ages 4 through 6 years: ~16 grams/day
- 7 to 9 years: ~23 grams per day (easily met with an egg, a serving of curd and a serving of grains)
- Ages 10 to 12 years: ~32-33 grams/day
- Teenage years: Needs increase to support the adolescent growth spurt, and varies by gender.
ICMR-NIN recommends for children on diets that are largely cereal-based and have little variety in protein sources to aim for the higher side (around 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day) with a cereal-legume-milk ratio of approximately 3:1:2.5 to ensure good protein quality.
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For most children, protein doesn’t need to come from expensive powders or specially marketed products. Protein is available in common foods like dal, beans, milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, chicken, soy, nuts and seeds as a part of a well-rounded diet.
When Does Protein Become An Issue?
The trouble is that every meal is judged by how much protein it contains. A child eating a normal home-cooked meal may already receive protein from a number of sources. “Giving supplements with the belief that a child is active, thin or 'not muscular enough' might not be needed and the framing of food can also affect how a child relates to food and their own body from an early age. Carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals and fibre are important for children too. High protein products can replace a varied diet and therefore may mean missing out on other important nutrients,” says dietician and nutritionist Inshara Mustafa. Since kids are still growing, unlike adults, their nutritional needs should not be dictated by fitness fads or social media ideas of body composition.
What Should Parents Focus On Instead?
- Parents need to think about the whole plate, not just the protein.
- Give frequent meals that feature whole grains or other carbohydrates, protein-rich foods, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats.
- Ensure kids have a healthy relationship with food, rather than making them think some foods are “good” just because they are high in protein.
- Parents should remember that appetite changes are common in childhood. One day, a child may eat their meal with gusto, and barely touch it the next. It may be more useful to look at eating patterns over time than to worry about a single meal.
Most healthy children eating a varied diet do not need to take protein powders on a regular basis, stresses Mustafa. If your child has a specific nutritional need, is not growing well, eats only certain foods, or has a medical condition, supplements may be an option but they should be assessed by a pediatrician or clinical nutritionist, not by marketing claims.
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