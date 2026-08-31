DJ Chetas: 'Making A Good Remix Is Much More Than Speeding Up A Song Or Adding Beats'
As his Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 moves from city to city, Chetas talked to ETV Bharat about the art of the remix.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
For a DJ, nostalgia can be dangerous. It can turn into a playlist, a costume party, or somebody shouting “one more!” while the DJ wonders whether they have to play Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai again. But DJ Chetas has found a more interesting way to approach it: make the past dance. With Chandni Bar Tour 2.0, Chetas is taking the sounds of 1990s Bollywood across 14 Indian cities, from Goa and Pune to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Running until September 6, the tour is an attempt to discover what happens when songs that once belonged to one generation are handed to another, and still manage to fill a dance floor. His upcoming US tour dates are also out.
Chetas has spent more than a decade making Bollywood music work in clubs, weddings, festivals and giant live events, collaborating with artists ranging from Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik and King. He has also seen firsthand how a remix can give an old song a second life. Great melodies don't retire. They just wait for another generation to find them.
As Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 moves from city to city and preparations for his US tour begin, Chetas talked to ETV Bharat about the art of the remix.
Q 1. Why do you think 90s Bollywood music refuses to go out of fashion?
Because great melodies never age. Whether you’re 18 or 50, those songs make you feel something. That’s why they continue to live on across generations.
Q 2. What’s the one 90s Bollywood song that never fails to make an entire room sing along?
There are so many, but O O Jaane Jaana and Chaiyya Chaiyya are two that always create a magical moment. The moment those first few notes play, you can feel the entire room singing together. It’s timeless. The energy completely changes when the Chandni Bar set comes on. Those songs instantly bring everyone together, regardless of age.
Q 3. What’s the biggest difference between playing a regular club set and a Chandni Bar set?
A regular club set is about keeping the energy high throughout the night. Chandni Bar is much more than that. It’s about taking people on a nostalgic journey where every song brings back a memory while still making them dance like they’re hearing it for the first time.
Q 4. Are remixes finally getting the respect they deserve as a creative art form?
People understand today that making a good remix is much more than speeding up a song or adding a beat. A successful remix requires musical understanding, creativity, and respecting the original while giving it a fresh identity. When done right, it becomes a new experience without taking away from the classic.
Q 5. Do Gen Z know the lyrics better than millennials?
Honestly, they surprise me every single time. Millennials grew up with these songs, but Gen Z has discovered them through streaming platforms, social media, and their parents. During the shows, both generations sing equally loud.
Q 6. What’s one Bollywood song you’ve remixed that surprised you with how huge it became?
My mix of Jab Koi Baat with singers Atif Aslam and Shirley Setia definitely exceeded every expectation. It became a global anthem and is still played everywhere; from clubs and weddings to festivals across the world. It’s amazing to see how long that song has stayed relevant.
Q 7. How has the Indian club audience changed since you first started DJing?
The audience today is much more aware of music. They appreciate different genres, they’re open to experimentation, and they expect every set to be unique. At the same time, nostalgia has become even more powerful, which is why concepts like Chandni Bar have connected so much.
Q 8. Has Instagram changed the way people enjoy a DJ set? Are they dancing more or recording on their phones more?
Social media has definitely changed live shows. People love capturing moments, but what I enjoy most is when they eventually put their phones away and just live the experience. During the Chandni Bar tour, that happens quite often. The nostalgia takes over, and people start singing and dancing instead of worrying about recording everything.
Q 9. When people walk out of Chandni Bar Tour 2.0, what’s the one feeling you hope they take home with them?
I hope they leave with a smile and a heart full of memories. The idea behind the tour is to make people relive beautiful moments through music while creating brand-new memories with the people they’re with. If someone walks out feeling happier than they walked in, I’ve done my job.
Also read: