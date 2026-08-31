ETV Bharat / lifestyle

DJ Chetas: 'Making A Good Remix Is Much More Than Speeding Up A Song Or Adding Beats'

For a DJ, nostalgia can be dangerous. It can turn into a playlist, a costume party, or somebody shouting “one more!” while the DJ wonders whether they have to play Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai again. But DJ Chetas has found a more interesting way to approach it: make the past dance. With Chandni Bar Tour 2.0, Chetas is taking the sounds of 1990s Bollywood across 14 Indian cities, from Goa and Pune to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Running until September 6, the tour is an attempt to discover what happens when songs that once belonged to one generation are handed to another, and still manage to fill a dance floor. His upcoming US tour dates are also out.

Chetas has spent more than a decade making Bollywood music work in clubs, weddings, festivals and giant live events, collaborating with artists ranging from Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Armaan Malik and King. He has also seen firsthand how a remix can give an old song a second life. Great melodies don't retire. They just wait for another generation to find them.

As Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 moves from city to city and preparations for his US tour begin, Chetas talked to ETV Bharat about the art of the remix.

Q 1. Why do you think 90s Bollywood music refuses to go out of fashion?

Because great melodies never age. Whether you’re 18 or 50, those songs make you feel something. That’s why they continue to live on across generations.

Q 2. What’s the one 90s Bollywood song that never fails to make an entire room sing along?

There are so many, but O O Jaane Jaana and Chaiyya Chaiyya are two that always create a magical moment. The moment those first few notes play, you can feel the entire room singing together. It’s timeless. The energy completely changes when the Chandni Bar set comes on. Those songs instantly bring everyone together, regardless of age.

Q 3. What’s the biggest difference between playing a regular club set and a Chandni Bar set?

A regular club set is about keeping the energy high throughout the night. Chandni Bar is much more than that. It’s about taking people on a nostalgic journey where every song brings back a memory while still making them dance like they’re hearing it for the first time.