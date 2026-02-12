ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Futuristic Italian-American DJ Anyma Announces Debut ÆDEN Show In India, Here's All You Need To Know About The Date, Venue And Tickets

The next era of the Anyma live show builds on massive 2025 performance milestones including being the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, bringing his Quantum two-stage show to the Great Pyramids of Giza, holding a sold-out summer residency at the world’s largest club [UNVRS] Ibiza and headlining the opening ceremony for the Riot Games League of Legends Worlds in Chengdu, China.

Anyma stands at the intersection of boundary-defying music, visual art and immersive technology. His work transcends traditional DJ performances, evolving into cinematic, emotionally driven live experiences that explore themes of human consciousness, futurism and connection. Across the world’s most influential stages and festivals, Anyma has built a cult following for shows that are visually and sonically powerful.

India’s electronic music landscape is set to witness a defining cultural moment as DJ, producer and multidisciplinary artist, Anyma, today announced his India debut bringing his new ÆDEN tour to Mumbai.

When And Where To Get Tickets

The Artist Pre-Sale will begin at 3:30 pm on February 18, 2026. The RuPay Pre-Sale will begin at 7:30 pm on February 18, 2026. The General On-Sale will go live at 7:30 pm on February 20, 2026, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Conceived by multi-disciplinary artist and DJ Matteo Milleri, Anyma exists as far more than a stage name. It is a fully realised world where music and visual storytelling are inseparable. His immersive approach has allowed the 37-year-old American-born Italian to carve out a distinct lane within contemporary electronic music. Since launching the project in 2021, he has unveiled a steady run of singles alongside three studio albums - Genesys (2023), Genesys II (2024) and The End of Genesys (2025), collectively marking a defining chapter in the evolution of electronic techno.

The one-night-only India show will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai (Image by special arrangement)

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, shared, “Anyma’s first-ever performance in India represents a meaningful shift in how global electronic artists are engaging with this market. His work goes beyond music - it’s a fully realised creative universe that aligns with how Indian audiences are increasingly responding to immersive, high-concept live experiences. Bringing Anyma to India is a deliberate step towards expanding the scope of what electronic music performances can be here and a reflection of India’s growing relevance on the global touring map.”

With defining tracks such as Hypnotized, Turn On The Lights Again, Eternity, Pictures Of You, Welcome To The Opera and The Sign, Anyma has emerged as one of the most influential voices in contemporary electronic music. At its core, Anyma's audiovisual approach is not designed as a spectacle, but as the construction of a layered, immersive world built around a cohesive narrative and distinct characters, with the music remaining central to the experience.

Anyma blurs the line between concert and digital art, transforming a regular electronic DJ or nightclub set into an immersive show and electronic music into a multi-sensorial experience. For years, Anyma’s music and visual universe have resonated with Indian fans, making his arrival one of the most anticipated global electronic debuts in the country. The announcement of the ÆDEN Global Tour follows the release of The End Of Genesys Deluxe via Afterlife/Interscope, featuring the 15 original songs from The End Of Genesys, plus six new tracks that were debuted during his sold-out residency at Sphere in Las Vegas last year, as well as newest single Out Of My Body featuring KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE and his recent single with Solomun Till I Die (Feat. Claudia Valentina).