ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hosting A Diwali Party? Here Are Home Décor Ideas To Set The Mood

Bring out the fairy lights and candle holders at home for the Diwali party ( Getty Images )

Diwali is a good excuse to give your home a festive makeover, and if you are hosting a party, getting the décor right can make all the difference. The trick, however, is to create a space that feels warm, welcoming and celebratory without making it look as if a wedding decorator has moved in.

One way to achieve this is through layering. Simone Arora, Creative Director, D'Decor HomeFabrics, says, “Layering is an art. It is about bringing together colour, texture, pattern and materials in a way that feels considered rather than coordinated to perfection,” she says. The idea is to give a room visual rhythm, allowing different elements to complement one another without competing for attention.

Colour, naturally, plays an important role. While traditional Diwali décor often gravitates towards gold, red and orange, there is plenty of room to experiment. Arora recommends pairing warm neutrals such as ivory, beige and taupe with richer shades of burgundy, deep plum, forest green and rust. For a more opulent festive look, jewel tones combined with champagne gold work beautifully. Those who prefer a softer, contemporary aesthetic can explore blush pink, muted terracotta and soft sage.

Luxurious jewel tones for bedding and upholstery (Image courtesy Bedding by D'Decor)

Wall Art

Walls offer an opportunity to make a bigger statement. Sidd Panda, Co-Founder and CEO, Magicdecor, points out: “Diwali hosting is increasingly influencing how homeowners approach festive interiors. Instead of relying entirely on temporary decorations, people are looking at more considered transformations that can remain relevant beyond the festival.”

Lend colour and character to your walls with mural and motif wallpapers (Image courtesy MagicDecor)

Mural and motif wallpapers are one way to achieve this. Traditional Indian patterns and contemporary interpretations of familiar motifs can create an interesting backdrop for festive gatherings. They also offer an opportunity to introduce colour and character without having to rethink the entire room. Eco-friendly wallpaper options and versatile designs are gaining attention too, particularly among homeowners who would rather not undertake a complete makeover every festive season.