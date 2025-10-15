ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sparkle And Sip: 4 Diwali Drinks To Light Up Your Festivities

Whether your celebrations call for a hint of sweetness, or a sparkling sip to toast new beginnings, these drinks capture the spirit of Diwali

These drinks are guaranteed to add some extra sparkle to your Diwali festivities.
These drinks are guaranteed to add some extra sparkle to your Diwali festivities.
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

Diwali is all about lights, colors, and a little bit of indulgence. And what better way to celebrate than with fun, flavorful cocktails that match the sparkle of the festival? Whether you are hosting friends, enjoying a family gathering, or just toasting to the season of joy, these drinks are guaranteed to add some extra sparkle to your Diwali festivities. Each drink is quirky, bold, and perfect for shaking things up with friends and family. Whether your celebrations call for bold flavours, a hint of sweetness, or a sparkling sip to toast new beginnings, these festive cocktails are crafted to capture the spirit of Diwali. Curated by Gaurav Khurana, Head of Quality and New Product Development (NPD) at Modi Illva, each drink blends creativity and celebration in every pour.

Firecracker Fizz

Ingredients:

50ml Vodka, 15ml fresh orange juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml honey syrup, Top with soda water, Orange twist for garnish

Firecracker Fizz
Firecracker Fizz (ETV Bharat)

Method:

  • In a shaker, combine Artic Vodka, orange juice, lemon juice, and honey syrup
  • Add ice and shake vigorously
  • Strain into a highball glass filled with ice
  • Top with soda water for a sparkling finish
  • Garnish with an orange twist and toast to a luminous Diwali!

Golden Glow

Ingredients:

50ml Whiskey, 15ml maple syrup, 10ml fresh lime juice, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Cinnamon stick for garnish

Golden Glow
Golden Glow (ETV Bharat)

Method:

  • Mix whiskey, maple syrup, lime juice, and bitters in a shaker with ice
  • Shake until well chilled and strain into a rocks glass
  • Garnish with a cinnamon stick
  • Sip slowly and enjoy the golden warmth, perfect for festive conversations

Diwali Delight Mojito

Ingredients:

50ml whiskey, 10 fresh mint leaves, 15ml lime juice, 10ml sugar syrup, soda water, Mint sprig and lime wheel for garnish

Diwali Delight Mojito
Diwali Delight Mojito (ETV Bharat)

Method:

  • Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in a shaker
  • Add Rockford Reserve and sugar syrup, then fill with ice and shake lightly
  • Strain into a highball glass over ice
  • Top with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel
  • Refreshing, bright, and utterly festive!

Sweet Spice Symphony

Ingredients:

50ml Rockford Classic, 15ml chai-infused syrup, 10ml vanilla syrup, 20ml milk or cream, Nutmeg for garnish

Sweet Spice Symphony
Sweet Spice Symphony (ETV Bharat)

Method:

  • Combine the whiskey, chai syrup, vanilla syrup, and milk in a shaker with ice
  • Shake vigorously until frothy
  • Strain into a rocks glass over ice
  • Dust with nutmeg for an aromatic finish
  • Sip and let the warm, spicy flavors capture the essence of Diwali

