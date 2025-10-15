ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sparkle And Sip: 4 Diwali Drinks To Light Up Your Festivities

Diwali is all about lights, colors, and a little bit of indulgence. And what better way to celebrate than with fun, flavorful cocktails that match the sparkle of the festival? Whether you are hosting friends, enjoying a family gathering, or just toasting to the season of joy, these drinks are guaranteed to add some extra sparkle to your Diwali festivities. Each drink is quirky, bold, and perfect for shaking things up with friends and family. Whether your celebrations call for bold flavours, a hint of sweetness, or a sparkling sip to toast new beginnings, these festive cocktails are crafted to capture the spirit of Diwali. Curated by Gaurav Khurana, Head of Quality and New Product Development (NPD) at Modi Illva, each drink blends creativity and celebration in every pour.

Firecracker Fizz

Ingredients:

50ml Vodka, 15ml fresh orange juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml honey syrup, Top with soda water, Orange twist for garnish

Firecracker Fizz (ETV Bharat)

Method:

In a shaker, combine Artic Vodka, orange juice, lemon juice, and honey syrup

Add ice and shake vigorously

Strain into a highball glass filled with ice

Top with soda water for a sparkling finish

Garnish with an orange twist and toast to a luminous Diwali!

Golden Glow

Ingredients: