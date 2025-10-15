Sparkle And Sip: 4 Diwali Drinks To Light Up Your Festivities
Whether your celebrations call for a hint of sweetness, or a sparkling sip to toast new beginnings, these drinks capture the spirit of Diwali
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST
Diwali is all about lights, colors, and a little bit of indulgence. And what better way to celebrate than with fun, flavorful cocktails that match the sparkle of the festival? Whether you are hosting friends, enjoying a family gathering, or just toasting to the season of joy, these drinks are guaranteed to add some extra sparkle to your Diwali festivities. Each drink is quirky, bold, and perfect for shaking things up with friends and family. Whether your celebrations call for bold flavours, a hint of sweetness, or a sparkling sip to toast new beginnings, these festive cocktails are crafted to capture the spirit of Diwali. Curated by Gaurav Khurana, Head of Quality and New Product Development (NPD) at Modi Illva, each drink blends creativity and celebration in every pour.
Firecracker Fizz
Ingredients:
50ml Vodka, 15ml fresh orange juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml honey syrup, Top with soda water, Orange twist for garnish
Method:
- In a shaker, combine Artic Vodka, orange juice, lemon juice, and honey syrup
- Add ice and shake vigorously
- Strain into a highball glass filled with ice
- Top with soda water for a sparkling finish
- Garnish with an orange twist and toast to a luminous Diwali!
Golden Glow
Ingredients:
50ml Whiskey, 15ml maple syrup, 10ml fresh lime juice, 2 dashes Angostura bitters, Cinnamon stick for garnish
Method:
- Mix whiskey, maple syrup, lime juice, and bitters in a shaker with ice
- Shake until well chilled and strain into a rocks glass
- Garnish with a cinnamon stick
- Sip slowly and enjoy the golden warmth, perfect for festive conversations
Diwali Delight Mojito
Ingredients:
50ml whiskey, 10 fresh mint leaves, 15ml lime juice, 10ml sugar syrup, soda water, Mint sprig and lime wheel for garnish
Method:
- Muddle mint leaves and lime juice in a shaker
- Add Rockford Reserve and sugar syrup, then fill with ice and shake lightly
- Strain into a highball glass over ice
- Top with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel
- Refreshing, bright, and utterly festive!
Sweet Spice Symphony
Ingredients:
50ml Rockford Classic, 15ml chai-infused syrup, 10ml vanilla syrup, 20ml milk or cream, Nutmeg for garnish
Method:
- Combine the whiskey, chai syrup, vanilla syrup, and milk in a shaker with ice
- Shake vigorously until frothy
- Strain into a rocks glass over ice
- Dust with nutmeg for an aromatic finish
- Sip and let the warm, spicy flavors capture the essence of Diwali
