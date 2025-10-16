Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s Tips to Sparkle Like a Firecracker This Diwali
This Diwali, skip the crash diets and miracle creams. Instead, follow Rujuta’s simple mantras to keep glowing.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST
Diwali is a full-blown season. A five-day marathon of card parties, sweets that could end civilizations, and selfies that require an entire lighting setup. You dress up like royalty, eat like a warrior, and sleep like an insomniac. By the end of it, your skin looks less “festival glow” and more “Monday morning Zoom call.”
Enter celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Her Diwali skincare advice is the perfect antidote to overindulgence and exhaustion. So before you start downing another round of kaju katlis and champagne, here’s how to actually look like a firecracker this Diwali.
1. Stay Hydrated
During the Diwali frenzy, we eat salty snacks, skip meals, stay up late, and somehow forget to drink water... the simplest skincare product that doesn’t even need a fancy brand name. The result? Dehydration, puffiness, and that dry, tired look that no highlighter can fix.
Rujuta says that dehydration can make you both bloated and dull, which is an unfair combo if you think about it. So carry a bottle everywhere and keep sipping water throughout the day, not just when you’re parched. Think of it like charging your phone before the battery dies; consistent effort beats emergency action.
2. Eat a Banana Before The Party
This one’s classic Rujuta — deceptively simple, secretly genius. Before stepping into that Diwali party with 147 food options and zero self-control, eat a banana. Why a banana? Because it stabilizes your blood sugar, keeps your hunger in check, and ensures that you don’t attack the buffet like a contestant on a survival reality show.
Put a banana in your handbag. When you’re hopping from one party to another, nibbling random snacks, a banana can literally save your skin and your stomach. It prevents acidity and fatigue.
3. Drink Chaas Post Party
Now, after the dancing, laughter, and all those “just one more” laddoos, your digestive system is waving a tiny white flag. Don’t ignore it. The next morning’s bloating, dullness, and skin breakout are your body’s protest.
Rujuta’s fix is simple: end your Diwali nights with a glass of chaas (buttermilk). Not the plain one, but her signature version — made with black salt and jeera, and just before drinking it, add a pinch of hing. This humble potion cools your stomach, boosts digestion, and prevents bloating. But more than that, it resets your system so you can wake up looking fresh instead of swollen. Think of it as skincare from the inside out because no amount of sheet masks will work if your gut is angry.
Glowing skin isn’t found in expensive jars or celebrity facials. It’s built from the inside. Rujuta’s tips aren’t fancy, but that’s the point. They’re real, practical, and doable even if you’re running between family get-togethers, traffic jams, and aunties asking when you’ll finally get married.
