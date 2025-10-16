ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s Tips to Sparkle Like a Firecracker This Diwali

Diwali is a full-blown season. A five-day marathon of card parties, sweets that could end civilizations, and selfies that require an entire lighting setup. You dress up like royalty, eat like a warrior, and sleep like an insomniac. By the end of it, your skin looks less “festival glow” and more “Monday morning Zoom call.”

Enter celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Her Diwali skincare advice is the perfect antidote to overindulgence and exhaustion. So before you start downing another round of kaju katlis and champagne, here’s how to actually look like a firecracker this Diwali.

Rujuta Diwekar is the nutritionist to Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (ETV Bharat)

1. Stay Hydrated

During the Diwali frenzy, we eat salty snacks, skip meals, stay up late, and somehow forget to drink water... the simplest skincare product that doesn’t even need a fancy brand name. The result? Dehydration, puffiness, and that dry, tired look that no highlighter can fix.

Rujuta says that dehydration can make you both bloated and dull, which is an unfair combo if you think about it. So carry a bottle everywhere and keep sipping water throughout the day, not just when you’re parched. Think of it like charging your phone before the battery dies; consistent effort beats emergency action.