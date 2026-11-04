ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Diwali Glow Without The Skin Trouble: How to Protect Your Skin From Smoke And Pollution

Whenever you get back home from a crowded, smoky celebration, wash your face gently to clear off the grime ( Getty Images )

Diwali is a wonderful time for lights, sweets, and celebrating with loved ones. But all the fun outdoors often comes with a hidden downside: heavy smoke and air pollution from firecrackers. While we usually worry about our lungs during the festive season, the thick smog can also take a toll on our skin. The tiny particles and toxic chemicals in firecracker smoke settle right on your face. This can leave your skin feeling irritated, dry, or itchy, and can even trigger unexpected breakouts.

Also read: Abhyanga Snan Is The Diwali Ritual For A Refreshing Start To The Festival

“Your skin has a natural outer layer that acts like a protective shield. Smog and air pollution weaken this shield, causing what experts call oxidative stress. This simply means your skin loses moisture faster, feels rougher, and becomes much more sensitive to irritation. If you already deal with skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, or acne, you might notice your symptoms flare up during the holidays,” says Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Mumbai.

You don't need a complicated 10-step routine to keep your face healthy during the festivities. Dermatologist Dr. Shareefa Chause recommends keeping things basic:

Now is not the time to try out brand-new skincare products. Use a gentle cleanser to wash away sweat, dirt, and pollution, followed by your favourite daily moisturizer.

Skip harsh scrubs, because over-scrubbing only weakens your skin's natural barrier.

Just because the air is smoky doesn't mean the sun is gone. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen if you are heading outside during the day, and reapply it as needed.

Whenever you get back home from a crowded, smoky celebration, wash your face gently to clear off the grime.

Change out of smoky clothes right away so the trapped pollution doesn't continue to irritate you.

Smog and changing weather can dry your skin out from the inside and outside. Help your skin stay plump and hydrated by drinking plenty of water and eating a balanced diet.

Between the smoke, heavy party makeup, sweat, and touching your face in crowds, your pores can easily get clogged.

Always use non-comedogenic (pore-friendly) products, and make sure you completely wash off your makeup before going to bed.

When To See A Professional

Diwali exposes your skin to a heavy mix of smoke, dust, heat, and makeup. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, keep things simple with a mild cleanser, a good moisturizer, and sunscreen. If you do experience sudden, severe breakouts, painful rashes, intense itching, or deep redness, skip the random internet home remedies. It is always best to visit a dermatologist who can give you the right treatment.