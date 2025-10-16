Diwali 2025 Celebration Guide: Puja Timings, Muhurat, Traditions And Tips
What makes Diwali special is its universality. Every faith, every region, every home celebrates it in its own way, but the message remains the same.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 8:30 AM IST
If there’s one festival that lights up not just homes but entire hearts across India, it’s Diwali. It’s that time of the year when streets glow with diyas, balconies sparkle with fairy lights, and the air smells of sweets, incense, and joy. But beyond the glitter and fireworks, Diwali (or Deepavali) has cultural and spiritual meaning. It’s the celebration of victory over darkness, both literal and metaphorical. In 2025, Diwali will arrive with even more excitement, marking six days of festivities that start from October 18 and end on October 23, 2025.
Diwali 2025 Dates And Festival Calendar
Diwali is not just a one-day festival. It’s a series of rituals and celebrations spread over several days — each with its own significance. This year, the festival begins with Dhanteras on October 18 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on October 23, 2025.
FULL DIWALI 2025 CALENDAR
October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi):
The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day dedicated to wealth and prosperity. People buy gold, silver, and new utensils as a sign of good fortune. It’s also the day to worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari, the deities of wealth and health.
October 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali):
This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. People light small diyas to drive away negativity and prepare for the grand Diwali night.
October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali (Lakshmi Puja):
The main day of Diwali, the night of lights and blessings. Homes are cleaned and decorated with rangolis, diyas, and torans. Families perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening to invite prosperity, followed by fireworks and feasts.
October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja (Annakoot):
On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna for lifting the Govardhan hill to protect villagers from rain. In many homes and temples, a grand offering of food (called Annakoot) is prepared and shared.
October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Vishwakarma Puja:
Many artisans and workers worship Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, and tools of their trade are cleaned and blessed.
October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj:
The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj, a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being and perform an aarti, much like Raksha Bandhan but with more blessings than sweets.
Significance Of Diwali
According to Hindu mythology, it marks Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. For others, it celebrates Goddess Lakshmi’s birth from the ocean of milk and her choosing Vishnu as her consort. In Jainism, it commemorates Lord Mahavira’s nirvana, and in Sikhism, it honours Guru Hargobind’s release from captivity.
What makes Diwali truly special is its universality. Every faith, every region, every home celebrates it in its own way, but the message remains the same: no darkness can last forever.
DIWALI 2025 MUHURAT GUIDE
The right muhurat or auspicious timing is key to performing Diwali rituals. The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in 2025 will be:
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: October 20, 2025 – 5:47 pm to 7:44 pm
Pradosh Kaal: 5:47 pm to 8:19 pm
Vrishabha Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:42 pm
During this time, devotees perform puja to invoke Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, light diyas, and offer sweets, rice, flowers, and coins for prosperity.
If you want to make this Diwali more meaningful, start small. Reuse your decorations, support local artisans by buying handmade diyas and lanterns, and celebrate responsibly. Remember, Diwali isn’t about how bright your lights shine, but how warm your heart feels.
