Diwali 2025 Celebration Guide: Puja Timings, Muhurat, Traditions And Tips

If there’s one festival that lights up not just homes but entire hearts across India, it’s Diwali. It’s that time of the year when streets glow with diyas, balconies sparkle with fairy lights, and the air smells of sweets, incense, and joy. But beyond the glitter and fireworks, Diwali (or Deepavali) has cultural and spiritual meaning. It’s the celebration of victory over darkness, both literal and metaphorical. In 2025, Diwali will arrive with even more excitement, marking six days of festivities that start from October 18 and end on October 23, 2025.

Diwali 2025 Dates And Festival Calendar

Diwali is not just a one-day festival. It’s a series of rituals and celebrations spread over several days — each with its own significance. This year, the festival begins with Dhanteras on October 18 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on October 23, 2025.

FULL DIWALI 2025 CALENDAR

October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi):

The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day dedicated to wealth and prosperity. People buy gold, silver, and new utensils as a sign of good fortune. It’s also the day to worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari, the deities of wealth and health.

October 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali):

This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. People light small diyas to drive away negativity and prepare for the grand Diwali night.

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali (Lakshmi Puja):

The main day of Diwali, the night of lights and blessings. Homes are cleaned and decorated with rangolis, diyas, and torans. Families perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening to invite prosperity, followed by fireworks and feasts.

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja (Annakoot):

On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna for lifting the Govardhan hill to protect villagers from rain. In many homes and temples, a grand offering of food (called Annakoot) is prepared and shared.