ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Difficulty Expressing Emotions May Intensify Daily Burden Of Chronic Pain: Study

A large, two-year study led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and consisting of more than 1,400 adults living with chronic pain across the United States found that people who struggle to identify and describe their emotions experience greater disruption to daily life from pain over time due to increased psychological distress. The study examined how alexithymia (a trait marked by difficulty recognizing and expressing emotions) affects pain outcomes. While previous research has linked alexithymia to worse pain, this study is among the first to show how and when that effect unfolds over time. The study’s findings were published March 26 in the journal American Psychological Association.

Chronic pain is typically defined as pain that persists for greater than three months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24.3% of adults experience chronic pain, and 8.3% have chronic pain severe enough to limit the amount of physical labour they can do in a day. When alexithymia, a subclinical trait, is elevated in patients with chronic pain, patients have worse pain severity, physical interference, depression and anxiety. Though underexplored, there has been evidence suggesting alexithymia can be targeted and reduced in chronic pain treatment. For the purposes of psychological intervention for chronic pain, this study aimed to explore the temporal relationships between alexithymia and pain outcomes.

Senior author Rachel Aaron Ph.D., associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine says, “Prior studies have shown that alexithymia tends to be higher in people who have chronic pain. However, we did not know whether alexithymia leads to worse pain, or whether worse pain leads to alexithymia. We also have not had a good understanding of why these two distinct processes were related.”

How The Study Was Conducted

To conduct this study, over a two-year span, researchers monitored and surveyed a cohort of 1,453 patients with mixed chronic pain conditions across the U.S. Participating patients were measured for alexithymia via the Toronto Alexithymia Scale and were prompted to fill out a 20-item questionnaire consisting of three subscales: