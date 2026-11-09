ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Festive Grazing vs. One Big Meal: What Happens When You Keep Snacking All Day During Diwali?

Enjoy only one small piece of mithai at a time instead of gorging on sweets ( Getty Images )

A piece of chakli or murukku with morning tea, a few bites of mithai while chatting with guests, some namkeen in the afternoon and another sweet after dinner... eating can easily become an all-day activity during Diwali. While indulging in festive eating is all part of the festival, continuous eating may cause digestive issues, blood sugar problems, cholesterol imbalance and lack of energy.

Says Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietician, CDE, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, Maharashtra, “Continuously eating sweets, snacks and other junk food causes accumulation of extra calories and sugar in the body. This leads to an increase in blood sugar and fluctuations in its levels due to which there will be tiredness or lack of energy.”