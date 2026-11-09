Festive Grazing vs. One Big Meal: What Happens When You Keep Snacking All Day During Diwali?
Since festive snacks are always within reach, many people end up mindlessly grazing from morning to night, says clinical dietician Sumaiya A.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
A piece of chakli or murukku with morning tea, a few bites of mithai while chatting with guests, some namkeen in the afternoon and another sweet after dinner... eating can easily become an all-day activity during Diwali. While indulging in festive eating is all part of the festival, continuous eating may cause digestive issues, blood sugar problems, cholesterol imbalance and lack of energy.
Says Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietician, CDE, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, Maharashtra, “Continuously eating sweets, snacks and other junk food causes accumulation of extra calories and sugar in the body. This leads to an increase in blood sugar and fluctuations in its levels due to which there will be tiredness or lack of energy.”
Eating many helpings of fried snacks like bhujiya, samosas and chips leads to intake of extra fats in the body, causing problems with blood cholesterol. Salted namkeen and snacks are higher in sodium, which affects blood pressure levels especially in patients with hypertension. Consumption of excessive quantities frequently leads to digestive problems like acidity, bloating and gas, according to Sumaiya A.
Also read: Diwali Sweets Left On The Counter For Several Days? Gastro Experts Inform How Long They Are Safe To Eat
Smart Food Swaps
Making a few smart food swaps can help you enjoy familiar flavours without overloading your plate, says the clinical dietician. Choose baked chakli instead of fried chakli, air-fried samosas instead of deep-fried ones, roasted makhana instead of potato chips and roasted chana instead of mixture or sev. Homemade date-and-nut ladoos can be an alternative to sugar-heavy sweets, while a small portion of kheer can replace richer, cream-based desserts. Instead of sugary drinks, opt for lemon water or plain chaas.
Also read: Mithai Math: Are Jaggery, Dates and “Sugar-Free” Sweets Really Safer For Diabetics?
Healthy Eating Tips For Diwali
Does that mean you must give up festive food completely? Not necessarily. The trick lies in consuming them without making it a habit to munch all day.
- Try sticking to your usual mealtime. Fasting during breakfast or lunch to accommodate sugary treats later on will leave you ravenously hungry, so you could overeat.
- Eat only if you feel hungry, not just because you have something to eat.
- A 15 to 20-minute walk after meals is a simple way to include movement in your festive routine.
- Portion control is equally important. Enjoy one small piece of mithai at a time.
- Limit namkeen to a small handful of around 20 gm to 25 gm and eat 4-5 almonds or 2 walnuts as a dry-fruit portion.
- If you are choosing fried snacks, stick to one small serving instead of returning to the plate repeatedly.
- Avoid combining several sweets and savoury snacks in one sitting.
- Sharing festive treats with your family and friends is a good way to avoid keeping large quantities within easy reach.
Diabetes Patients, Take Extra Care
Diabetics should be especially careful. Even sweets that don’t contain sugar or are low in sugar are not completely safe because they may be high in calories and carbohydrates that will raise the blood glucose level. “Don’t eat sweets when you are hungry, eat roasted snacks instead of fried ones and monitor your blood glucose according to your doctor’s recommendation. Plan sweet portions according to your individual diet plan,” says Sumaiya A.
Ultimately, a healthy Diwali does not mean giving up the foods you look forward to all year. It implies mindful eating, opting for home cooked meals whenever possible, remaining adequately hydrated, practising portion control and finding the right balance between festive enjoyment and exercise.
References:
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949824426004015
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7616315/
Also read:
- Diwali Sweets Left On The Counter For Several Days? Gastro Experts Inform How Long They Are Safe To Eat
- Protein Is The New Obsession: Are Parents Giving Children More Protein Than They Actually Need?
- What Makes Food From Northeast Indian States So Different?
- Interview | Chef Tenzin Khetsok Wants You To Explore Pan Asian Cuisine Beyond Sushi And Dim Sum