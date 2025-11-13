ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Stride Inside The World Of Bass With Dibyajyothi Nath

There are musicians, and then there are foundations. You don’t always notice them first, but without them, the entire building collapses. The bass player is one such unsung architect: a silent puppeteer of groove, mood, and movement. Dibyajyothi Nath, the man behind the low-end magic for composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and rocker Farhan Akhtar, has spent years shaping how India feels rhythm. This week, he brings that understated genius to the Abbey Road Institute Mumbai (situated in Khar) with a workshop titled “Introduction to Bass Tones” on November 13, 2025.

If you’re imagining a dry, theory-heavy session about frequencies and knobs — think again. Dibyajyothi speaks about the bass the way poets talk about language. “Bass as an instrument is a combination of rhythm and melody,” he tells ETV Bharat, his voice calm but animated. “And for me, this amalgamation is magical. Since childhood I have played tabla, drums and different rhythmic folk instruments. A guitar where you can play rhythmic grooves along with melody — that’s bass, or bass guitar.”

Beyond the frequencies, Dibyajyothi also wants to share the stories behind his own music. “I’ll talk to them about my original compositions and what were my inspirations behind each track,” he says. “Tone is personal — it reflects your story, your influences, your mood. My own playing comes from a place of rhythm first, melody second — and when those two meet, that’s where the magic happens.” For young producers and players, it’s a rare opportunity to see how seasoned musicians think — not just what they play.

The Pulse Beneath The Melody

For Dibyajyothi, the bass isn’t merely a supportive layer — it’s the binding agent that makes a song breathe. His Abbey Road workshop will unravel exactly that magic. “I’ll be covering many facets of the instrument,” he explains. “Beginning with how to produce proper tone from it through the fingers to the final implication of the instrument in different musical genres.” There’s a gleam in his voice when he says “through the fingers.” Because tone, he insists, doesn’t start in the amp or the EQ. It starts in your fingertips. The subtleties of pressure, attack, and release — the micro-movements that separate an average bassist from a great one.