Stride Inside The World Of Bass With Dibyajyothi Nath
Seasoned musician Dibyajyothi Nath brings his understated genius to the Abbey Road Institute Mumbai with a workshop on bass tones.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
There are musicians, and then there are foundations. You don’t always notice them first, but without them, the entire building collapses. The bass player is one such unsung architect: a silent puppeteer of groove, mood, and movement. Dibyajyothi Nath, the man behind the low-end magic for composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and rocker Farhan Akhtar, has spent years shaping how India feels rhythm. This week, he brings that understated genius to the Abbey Road Institute Mumbai (situated in Khar) with a workshop titled “Introduction to Bass Tones” on November 13, 2025.
If you’re imagining a dry, theory-heavy session about frequencies and knobs — think again. Dibyajyothi speaks about the bass the way poets talk about language. “Bass as an instrument is a combination of rhythm and melody,” he tells ETV Bharat, his voice calm but animated. “And for me, this amalgamation is magical. Since childhood I have played tabla, drums and different rhythmic folk instruments. A guitar where you can play rhythmic grooves along with melody — that’s bass, or bass guitar.”
Beyond the frequencies, Dibyajyothi also wants to share the stories behind his own music. “I’ll talk to them about my original compositions and what were my inspirations behind each track,” he says. “Tone is personal — it reflects your story, your influences, your mood. My own playing comes from a place of rhythm first, melody second — and when those two meet, that’s where the magic happens.” For young producers and players, it’s a rare opportunity to see how seasoned musicians think — not just what they play.
The Pulse Beneath The Melody
For Dibyajyothi, the bass isn’t merely a supportive layer — it’s the binding agent that makes a song breathe. His Abbey Road workshop will unravel exactly that magic. “I’ll be covering many facets of the instrument,” he explains. “Beginning with how to produce proper tone from it through the fingers to the final implication of the instrument in different musical genres.” There’s a gleam in his voice when he says “through the fingers.” Because tone, he insists, doesn’t start in the amp or the EQ. It starts in your fingertips. The subtleties of pressure, attack, and release — the micro-movements that separate an average bassist from a great one.
The workshop promises to be a crash course in the physics and poetry of bass tone. Participants will dive into how playing technique, instrument choice, pickup settings, and signal chain decisions influence sound and feel. “I’ll be displaying sounds of different bass guitars (like active and passive) explaining their utilisation in modern music,” he says. “Each has its own character, and part of being a good player or producer is knowing when to use which. Active basses give you a sharper, more modern tone, great for pop and rock. Passive basses, on the other hand, give you warmth and organic depth — perfect for soul, jazz, or classic rock.”
Stage, Studio, And The Secret Sauce
When you’ve played with the likes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Farhan Akhtar, and countless others, you gather a deep understanding of what makes music connect in different spaces. Dibyajyothi plans to share precisely that — a peek behind the curtain into the tonal preferences of artists he’s collaborated with, and how those choices change from stage to studio.
“Every artist has their own preferences of tone,” he says. “On stage, it’s about presence and punch. In the studio, it’s about warmth and blend. The same instrument behaves differently depending on the environment — and understanding that difference is essential for producers and engineers.”
Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, founded by producer Varun Parikh, is quickly becoming a hub for this kind of nuanced musical education — where the focus isn’t just on theory but on the why behind the how. Dibyajyothi’s session fits perfectly into that ethos, offering both creative insight and technical clarity to producers, engineers, and musicians alike. “This session will help you develop stronger listening skills and practical strategies for capturing and shaping bass tone in studio and live contexts,” says the seasoned bassist.
Workshop: Introduction to Bass Tones With Dibyajyothi Nath
Presented by: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai
Session Focus: Tone fundamentals, playing technique, DI vs amp tone, EQ and compression, and genre-based applications.
Ideal For: Producers, engineers, and musicians looking to sharpen their listening, performance, and tone-shaping skills.
