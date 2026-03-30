ETV Bharat / lifestyle

In Pictures: Diamonds Brought Drama And Main-Character Energy To Red Carpet Looks

Fashion trends change constantly. One day everyone is wearing feathers. The next day someone decides pants are optional and suddenly it’s a movement. But diamonds remain the most dependable red-carpet accessory in existence. They photograph beautifully. They work with almost every outfit, and most importantly, they carry a sense of occasion.

At a recent celebration honouring women in cinema, several leading actresses decided that if they were going to celebrate womanhood, they might as well do it in excellent jewellery. The result was a parade of stylish appearances where personality met precious stones. Here’s how some of the most stylish stars wore their sparkle.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has perfected the art of looking like she didn’t try too hard... even when the styling team clearly did. Her jewellery choice leaned toward modern minimalism. Instead of piling on pieces like she was preparing for a royal coronation, she opted for sleek diamond earrings that felt youthful and sharp. Minimal, elegant, and very Gen Z-approved.

Kajol

Kajol walked in with the kind of presence that says she has been ruling the screen for decades and has no intention of slowing down. Statement diamond earrings framed her face: nothing overly experimental, just timeless brilliance. The earrings added the right amount of glamour without competing with her personality. Because when Kajol enters a room, the real sparkle is still her energy.

The diamonds are the supporting actors.