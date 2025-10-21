ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Interview | Dhrruv Dhalla’s Accidental Melodies Keep Striking Gold, From Oye Lucky! To Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The irony, of course, is that his biggest hits seem to come from moments when he isn’t trying to make one. Take Chak De Phattey , his early breakthrough, which arrived when Dhrruv was 24, living in Delhi, and weighed down by the grief of his mother’s illness. “I was blue about everything,” he recalls. “Dibakar Banerjee came home, gave me the brief, and I just wanted to take my mind off things. We started jamming on the guitar, sent the melody to (screenwriter and lyricist) Jaideep Sahni, who wrote the lyrics while travelling. It just… clicked.”

“When I was making Ranjhana , I didn’t even know it was going in a Karan Johar film,” Dhrruv chuckles over a Zoom call from his studio in Mumbai. “Kavita heard it and said it sounded like a Dharma song.” The track is built on shimmering piano lines and soft rhythmic layers. It is the kind that sneaks up on you during the second verse and leaves you emotional by the outro. Dhrruv’s approach was to include “drums, guitar, piano — keep it light, but not lose the seriousness or the essence.”

His latest triumph, Ranjhana from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (a tender, haunting ballad sung by Kavita Seth and Laqshay Kapoor) just won him twin CLEF Music Awards for Best Music Director and Best Music Producer. But if you ask him how it happened, he’ll shrug modestly and tell you it was an accident.

Ever so often, a song arrives in Bollywood that doesn’t feel like it’s been composed. It feels like it has stumbled into existence, wandered out of a jam session, or tripped over a few chords and somehow landed in collective memory. For Dhrruv Dhalla, that seems to be the recurring theme of his life.

Before Bollywood’s call, Dhrruv’s world was steeped in stage lights and synths. He played keys for Euphoria (one of India’s pioneering pop-rock bands) in the 90s. But he soon realized he didn’t want to be the guy behind the keyboard forever. “I told (Euphoria's frontman) Palash Sen I wanted to leave and venture into newer territory,” he says. And he did... straight into the chaos and creativity of film music, where melody met madness.

You can still hear the ghosts of his early influences: Bon Jovi’s anthemic energy, Roxette’s melodic melancholy, Van Halen’s riffs, and the shimmering textures of Gloria Estefan and Whitney Houston. “My sensibilities have always been Western,” he admits. “There’s a lot of Clapton and Mark Knopfler in me.” Yet, the more you listen, the more you hear something else — a kind of hybrid rhythm that isn’t trying to sound either Western or Indian.

“When I was learning music in America,” Dhrruv says, “my teachers said the most important thing isn’t melody but rhythm. Everything in nature has its rhythm. If you’re in sync with the divine rhythm of the universe, everything else falls into place.” When he's not working, he is recreating famous scores and songs on his piano, his favourites being the works of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. "I had the privilege of watching him conduct a live orchestra more than once. I would recommend the experience to everyone who loves cinematic sounds," he tells us.

That idea (rhythm as cosmic alignment) might explain why so many of Dhrruv’s compositions outlive the films they belong to. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Tere Bin Laden might have been quirky hits in their day, but the soundtracks endure, bouncing around playlists long after their box-office days ended. “When I was working on those films,” Dhrruv says, “I didn’t realise I was part of something transformational.”

He’s equally at home in the short-burst world of jingles and ad films. “Jingles are like HIIT workouts,” he grins. “Short, intense, fun. I worked on the OPPO ad with Sonam and Hrithik — they wanted a cinematic song, so I was brought in.” He went on to compose a complete three-minute romantic gaana that had viewers guessing which movie it was taken from! That attitude (treating each gig like a creative sprint rather than a chore) keeps him agile, instinctive, perpetually evolving.

Today, Dhrruv’s name pops up not just in songs but in entire scores. His recent score for the OTT series Hai Junoon! marks another confident step into long-form storytelling. “Abhishek and Dibakar Banerjee always told me — your X-factor is scoring background music,” he says. “I learnt BGM from Dibakar. Oye Lucky was my second film, and I ended up doing the background score apart from composing Jugni.” Scoring, for Dhrruv, feels less like a technical craft and more like emotional translation.

If his next project is anything to go by, that journey’s just getting wilder. He’s now working on the music for a new film with Abhishek Sharma and John Abraham — “British rock from the 1960s,” he says, eyes lighting up. “Think Simon & Garfunkel meets Pink Floyd.” The man who grew up on Clapton and Van Halen finally seems to be composing for his inner rocker. “There’s a sequence in Hai Junoon! (directed by Sharma) where Jacqueline Fernandez comes to a wellness centre,” he adds. “I didn’t want the usual spa music. So I wrote and sang an English song for that. That gave Abhishek an inkling of my rock roots.”

Dhrruv has composed songs and the background score for various cult films including Tere Bin Laden (ETV Bharat)

It’s this blend of rocker and classical romantic that makes Dhrruv Dhalla such a fascinating figure in Bollywood music today. There’s something refreshingly uncalculated about him — a man who treats his art as conversation, not commodity. His songs don’t scream for attention; they find you when you’re ready to listen. And that might be the truest sign of an artist who’s in rhythm with the universe.