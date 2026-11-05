ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Kitchen Essentials Worth Investing In This Dhanteras

If you have been using the same cooker for years, Dhanteras is a good time for an upgrade ( Getty Images )

Dhanteras is almost here, and so is the annual tradition of buying something new for the house. While some people prefer gold and silver, others stick to the age-old custom of bringing home new utensils. In many Indian families, buying a steel utensil on Dhanteras is as much a part of the celebrations as lighting diyas or preparing sweets.

If you are thinking of following the tradition this year, why not pick something that you will actually use? A new kadai, a set of storage containers or even a good pressure cooker can be a welcome addition to the kitchen.

Also read: 6 Kitchen Cleaning Choices That Deserve a Second Look Here are five things you can consider buying this Dhanteras. 1. A Good Kadai That Can Handle Almost Everything Whether it is frying up some pakoras for a special occasion or making sabzi for an everyday meal, the kadai is perhaps one of the most hardworking kitchen utensils in an Indian household. If your kadai looks like its better days are behind it, then Dhanteras would be a great time to invest in a new one. A stainless steel kadai that has a thick base is ideal for people who cook frequently. This is because it is durable and does not rust easily. Look for a steel kadai with a thick base (Getty Images) Dhanteras Tip: Make sure that your kadai has comfortable handles and a heavy bottom so that food cooks evenly. Matching kitchen storage containers (Getty Images) 2. Storage Containers That Finally Match Open any Indian kitchen cabinet, and you will probably find an assortment of containers collected over the years. Some are missing lids, others have become stained, and a few are just taking up space. Dhanteras is a good excuse to sort things out. A set of stainless steel containers can make storing atta, rice, dals and spices much easier. They are also easy to wash, and their smooth, non-porous surfaces make them a hygienic option for storing food when cleaned properly. Pick a few different sizes depending on what you need. Dhanteras Tip: Containers with airtight lids are particularly useful for keeping dry ingredients away from moisture. Look for airtight containers for dry ingredients (Getty Images) Also read: Be Diwali-Ready: 5 Things To Do Before The Festive Rush Takes Over