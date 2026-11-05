5 Kitchen Essentials Worth Investing In This Dhanteras
Planning to buy something for your kitchen this Dhanteras? Here are five everyday essentials that will come in handy long after Diwali is over.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Dhanteras is almost here, and so is the annual tradition of buying something new for the house. While some people prefer gold and silver, others stick to the age-old custom of bringing home new utensils. In many Indian families, buying a steel utensil on Dhanteras is as much a part of the celebrations as lighting diyas or preparing sweets.
If you are thinking of following the tradition this year, why not pick something that you will actually use? A new kadai, a set of storage containers or even a good pressure cooker can be a welcome addition to the kitchen.
Also read: 6 Kitchen Cleaning Choices That Deserve a Second Look
Here are five things you can consider buying this Dhanteras.
1. A Good Kadai That Can Handle Almost Everything
Whether it is frying up some pakoras for a special occasion or making sabzi for an everyday meal, the kadai is perhaps one of the most hardworking kitchen utensils in an Indian household. If your kadai looks like its better days are behind it, then Dhanteras would be a great time to invest in a new one. A stainless steel kadai that has a thick base is ideal for people who cook frequently. This is because it is durable and does not rust easily.
Dhanteras Tip: Make sure that your kadai has comfortable handles and a heavy bottom so that food cooks evenly.
2. Storage Containers That Finally Match
Open any Indian kitchen cabinet, and you will probably find an assortment of containers collected over the years. Some are missing lids, others have become stained, and a few are just taking up space. Dhanteras is a good excuse to sort things out. A set of stainless steel containers can make storing atta, rice, dals and spices much easier. They are also easy to wash, and their smooth, non-porous surfaces make them a hygienic option for storing food when cleaned properly. Pick a few different sizes depending on what you need.
Dhanteras Tip: Containers with airtight lids are particularly useful for keeping dry ingredients away from moisture.
Also read: Be Diwali-Ready: 5 Things To Do Before The Festive Rush Takes Over
3. A Pressure Cooker You Can Rely On
There are very few things an Indian kitchen depends on as much as a pressure cooker. From the daily dal to a quick khichdi after a long day, it makes cooking a lot less time-consuming. If you have been using the same cooker for years, this is a good time for an upgrade. Stainless steel pressure cookers are a popular option because they are sturdy and can withstand regular use. Many newer models also come with induction-compatible bases, which can be useful if you switch between cooking appliances.
Dhanteras Tip: Before buying, check the size and safety features. A smaller cooker may be enough for two people, while a larger family might need something with more capacity.
4. A Dinner Set for Everyday Use and Special Occasions
Remember those steel utensils and containers that stay in your family's kitchen for ages? It is because they truly work. A good quality stainless steel dinner set will not get damaged easily and will last longer than other utensils, unlike ceramic utensils where there are chances of damage if not paid attention to or used frequently. You have the option of buying a traditional thali dinner set or choosing simpler plates and bowls which are good enough for daily meals and cooking.
Dhanteras Tip: If you have a habit of inviting relatives on festivals and similar occasions, keep a couple of extra bowls and glasses for serving purposes.
5. Water Bottles and Jugs For Everyone
Water bottles may not be the first thing that come to mind when shopping for Dhanteras, but they are one of those everyday items that are easy to overlook. If you have plastic bottles at home, try to switch to stainless steel ones. They can be reused, are easy to clean and can take a fall or two. If you take along drinking water or coffee to work or school, an insulated steel bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold for several hours, depending on the model.
Dhanteras Tip: You can also pick up a stainless steel water jug for the table. It’s a small purchase, but one that will get a lot of wear.
Buying utensils on Dhanteras has been a tradition for generations in Indian homes. But you don’t have to spend a fortune or buy something elaborate to commemorate the occasion. Sometimes it is better to replace an old cooker or buy a few good-quality utensils than to buy something that will spend most of the year in a cupboard. Stainless steel also has the added benefit of being able to last in your kitchen for years. This Dhanteras, it’s worth adding those everyday essentials to your shopping list.
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