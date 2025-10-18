Why Do People Buy Coriander Leaves And Rock Salt On Dhanteras?
It is a small gesture, almost quaint in its simplicity. But within it lies the concept of old faith surviving new times.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM IST
The markets gleam with gold this week. Strings of marigold flowers hang from doorways, the air smells of ghee lamps and the faint, sharp perfume of coriander. Diwali is approaching, and like every year, its first knock is Dhanteras.
On this day, people across India step out not merely to buy, but to bless — their homes, their hearths, their hopes. Yet among the coins and silver idols, tucked quietly at the edge of every shopping basket, you will almost always find two modest purchases: a handful of fresh coriander leaves (hara dhania) and a pouch of rock salt (sendha namak). It is a small gesture, almost quaint in its simplicity. But within it lies the concept of old faith surviving new times.
Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, and it’s one of those days when Indian homes are full of sparkle, sweets, and little traditions that make the festival special. Everyone knows that buying gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered lucky. But do you know why people buy coriander seeds (dhania) and rock salt (sendha namak) on this day?
There is a fascinating story behind it. The word Dhanteras has ‘Dhan’ in it that refers to wealth. When we speak of “wealth,” it refers not just gold and money but also means health, prosperity, and abundance. That’s where coriander and rock salt come in. Coriander is a symbol of prosperity because it’s used in almost every Indian kitchen. It grows easily, has a fresh aroma, and is a sign that food and fortune will never run out in the house. That’s why people buy coriander leaves and seeds on Dhanteras and keep them as a sign of good luck for the coming year. Some even sprinkle the seeds in their puja thali or store them in their kitchens to attract prosperity.
Rock salt, or sendha namak, has a similar role. It’s pure, unprocessed, and believed to remove negative energy. Sendha namak is used by some believers while preparing food for fasting. Buying it on Dhanteras is believed to cleanse the home of negative energy. This simple ritual is the sign of a fresh start. You let go of the old and welcome new blessings.
So, this Dhanteras while many believers rush to the jeweller to buy gold ornaments or the market to buy diyas, don't be surprised to see a queue for coriander leaves and rock salt. There is history and faith in positive energy tied to these purchases, a lot of which has to do with the food we share during Diwali and after.
