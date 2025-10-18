ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Do People Buy Coriander Leaves And Rock Salt On Dhanteras?

It is considered auspicious to shop for coriander leaves and rock salt on Dhanteras ( ETV Bharat )

The markets gleam with gold this week. Strings of marigold flowers hang from doorways, the air smells of ghee lamps and the faint, sharp perfume of coriander. Diwali is approaching, and like every year, its first knock is Dhanteras. On this day, people across India step out not merely to buy, but to bless — their homes, their hearths, their hopes. Yet among the coins and silver idols, tucked quietly at the edge of every shopping basket, you will almost always find two modest purchases: a handful of fresh coriander leaves (hara dhania) and a pouch of rock salt (sendha namak). It is a small gesture, almost quaint in its simplicity. But within it lies the concept of old faith surviving new times. Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, and it’s one of those days when Indian homes are full of sparkle, sweets, and little traditions that make the festival special. Everyone knows that buying gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered lucky. But do you know why people buy coriander seeds (dhania) and rock salt (sendha namak) on this day?