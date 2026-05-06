The Devil Wears Prada 2: Office Style Lessons From Andy And Miranda
Twenty years after redefining fashion on screen, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs with a more wearable wardrobe.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
If there’s one thing The Devil Wears Prada 2 proves, it’s that the office didn’t get more casual over the years... your standards just slipped! Now, thanks to Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs returning to theatres, we’re all being reminded that “business casual” does not mean “I gave up.”
The Hollywood film's costume designer Molly Rogers, who has already dressed New York’s most emotionally complicated women in And Just Like That, has now taken on the sacred duty of making you feel underdressed. Unlike the original film, the sequel’s wardrobe is surprisingly wearable. The bad news: you now have no excuse. The film doesn’t shy away from drama. A custom Balenciaga gown. A pearl-drenched Dries Van Noten coat. Now, you may not be wearing pearl-encrusted outerwear to your 10 am meeting but the idea translates. Here's how to get their look.
1. The Miranda Priestly Skirt Suit
Miranda has entered her Skirt Suit Era. Think structured blazers, fishtail skirts, and fabrics that look like they have better credit scores than you. This is not your HR department’s idea of formalwear. This is power dressing that says: I don’t raise my voice. I raise expectations.
How to steal her look:
- Invest in one excellent blazer. Not five mediocre ones.
- Pair with a midi or pencil skirt instead of trousers
- Stick to neutrals: black, ivory, charcoal.
2. Andy Sachs 2.0
Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) has evolved. She’s no longer the girl who thought florals were a new idea. She’s now the woman who flits between power dressing and accordion skirts.
How to steal her look:
- Add one statement piece to your work wardrobe: sequined top, metallic skirt.
- Balance it with basics. Sparkle + sensible shoes = employed.
- Confidence is key. If you look unsure, it becomes a costume. If you look certain, it becomes fashion.
3. Power Tailoring
Both Miranda and Andy lean heavily into tailoring this time around. Sharp shoulders. Clean lines. Outfits that could cut glass. This trend is less about looking pretty and more about looking decisive.
How to get it right:
- Structured blazers with defined shoulders
- High-waisted trousers that actually fit.
- Minimal accessories (because competence is the accessory!)
The biggest takeaway from The Devil Wears Prada sequel is brutally simple: effort is back. Somewhere along the way, we collectively decided that comfort should win. And sure, comfort is great. So is pizza. But you don’t wear pizza to work. Miranda and Andy show us that getting dressed is not just about covering your body but about declaring intent, ambition, mood.
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