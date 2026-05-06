ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Office Style Lessons From Andy And Miranda

If there’s one thing The Devil Wears Prada 2 proves, it’s that the office didn’t get more casual over the years... your standards just slipped! Now, thanks to Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs returning to theatres, we’re all being reminded that “business casual” does not mean “I gave up.”

The Hollywood film's costume designer Molly Rogers, who has already dressed New York’s most emotionally complicated women in And Just Like That, has now taken on the sacred duty of making you feel underdressed. Unlike the original film, the sequel’s wardrobe is surprisingly wearable. The bad news: you now have no excuse. The film doesn’t shy away from drama. A custom Balenciaga gown. A pearl-drenched Dries Van Noten coat. Now, you may not be wearing pearl-encrusted outerwear to your 10 am meeting but the idea translates. Here's how to get their look.

1. The Miranda Priestly Skirt Suit

Miranda has entered her Skirt Suit Era. Think structured blazers, fishtail skirts, and fabrics that look like they have better credit scores than you. This is not your HR department’s idea of formalwear. This is power dressing that says: I don’t raise my voice. I raise expectations.

Match your shoes to your skirt (Getty Images)

How to steal her look: