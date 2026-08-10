ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Make Your Home Feel Brighter, Lighter And More Alive This Season

A home is not merely a collection of sofas, lamps, curtains and carefully chosen cushions. It is also the place where our moods spend their time. During monsoon, when darker skies and reduced sunlight mean we may spend more hours indoors, the way a room feels becomes particularly important.

As Sapna Khakaria, Principal Architect at The Canvas, ANJ Group, points out, the conversation around interiors is changing. It is no longer simply about how a space looks, but increasingly about how it makes us feel. The monsoon, with its darker skies and diminished sunlight, can leave people feeling low on energy. The home, therefore, can become an antidote rather than another source of gloom.

You don't need to renovate your entire house every time the clouds gather. A few thoughtful changes can make a home feel lighter, warmer and more inviting while also helping it cope with humidity. Here are some ways to design for the monsoon mood:

1. Begin With Lighter Colours

The easiest way to change the mood of a room is often the simplest: change what surrounds the eye. During the monsoon, lighter colours can help prevent interiors from feeling dark and enclosed. Soft whites, creams, pale greens, muted blues and other gentle shades can create an impression of openness even when the view outside consists largely of clouds. Sidd Panda, Co-Founder & CEO, MagicDecor, recommends lighter colour palettes as one of the simple choices that can make a difference during the season. The idea isn't to turn your home into a hospital waiting room. Colour can still have personality. A pale wall can happily coexist with a brighter cushion, a piece of art or a colourful rug.

Let the light in during the day (Getty Images)

2. Let Natural Light Become Part Of The Décor

There may be less sunlight during the monsoon, which makes the sunlight that does arrive rather precious. Keep windows and openings as unobstructed as possible. Pull back heavy curtains during brighter parts of the day and use lighter window treatments that allow available daylight to enter. The effect can be surprisingly dramatic. A room does not necessarily need more furniture, more decoration or more artificial lighting. Sometimes it actually needs fewer things standing between itself and the window. Panda advises allowing more natural light wherever possible. It is one of those changes that costs almost nothing but can alter the character of a room.

3. Think Beyond Decoration

A monsoon-friendly home is not necessarily one filled with umbrellas, waterproof furniture and an excessive number of blue cushions. It is a home designed around the emotional realities of the season. As Khakaria notes, interiors are increasingly being considered in terms of how they make people feel. During a season of darker skies, less sunlight and more time indoors, the home can either amplify that heaviness or gently counteract it. That means asking practical questions: Where do you sit when it rains? Where does the morning light enter? Which corner makes you feel relaxed? Is the living room too crowded? Does the bedroom feel airy? Does your home feel like somewhere you want to spend a rainy afternoon?