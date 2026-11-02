Dermat Shares Tips To Prep Your Skin For Heavy Diwali Makeup

“I know you’re tempted to just slap a layer of gold dust directly onto your face five minutes before the Diwali pooja, but that is a rookie mistake. Prepping your skin before applying festive makeup isn’t just some fancy step invented by lifestyle bloggers; it's a structural necessity. If you skip skincare, your expensive highlighter is just going to migrate down your neck and settle into your collarbones by the time you're halfway through lighting the diyas,” says Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Dr. Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, and Author of Book The Epiverse – Universe of Skin, Lifestyle and Confidence.