Dermat Shares Tips To Prep Your Skin For Heavy Diwali Makeup
Choose a non-comedogenic moisturizer if you have acne-prone skin, dermatologist Dr. Shareefa Chause tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Diwali means family gatherings, parties, and celebrations. As many events are lined up, heavy makeup, along with full-coverage foundations, concealers, primers, setting sprays, and long-lasting products are widely used to get that spectacular look. However, applying multiple layers of makeup without preparing the skin can raise the chances of clogged pores, acne, irritation, and dryness which can steal your peace of mind. Those having sensitivity or acne-prone skin should be extra cautious. Remember, to follow a well-structured skincare routine as designed by the doctor.
“I know you’re tempted to just slap a layer of gold dust directly onto your face five minutes before the Diwali pooja, but that is a rookie mistake. Prepping your skin before applying festive makeup isn’t just some fancy step invented by lifestyle bloggers; it's a structural necessity. If you skip skincare, your expensive highlighter is just going to migrate down your neck and settle into your collarbones by the time you're halfway through lighting the diyas,” says Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Dr. Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, and Author of Book The Epiverse – Universe of Skin, Lifestyle and Confidence.
She shares tips to prep your skin for Diwali makeup, so you can prevent concerning issues such as irritation, clogged pores, breakouts, and dryness.
Also read: Abhyanga Snan Is The Diwali Ritual For A Refreshing Start To The Festival
Tips To Prepare Your Skin For Heavy Diwali Makeup
- Cleansing is important for everyone: Many women tend to avoid cleansing the face. However, this is another mistake. Using a gentle face cleanser suitable to your skin type and an expert-recommended face wash is important and helps to get rid of dirt, excess oil, sweat, and impurities.
- Avoid over-exfoliation: Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and makes the skin look smoother. But those with sensitive skin should avoid scrubbing the face aggressively since it can lead to irritation.
- Think of moisturizer and primer as the Spanx of your face: they hold everything together, smooth out the panic, and make sure you don't look like a molten candle by the time the third round of mithai hits the table. Choose a lightweight moisturizer to keep your skin soft, nourished and hydrated.
- A non-comedogenic moisturizer is suitable for those who have acne-prone skin.
- Do not skip the sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, as recommended by the dermatologist. Also, ensure that it settles on your face before applying makeup.
- Use a primer before foundation without fail to create a smooth base for makeup, so that the foundation stays in place. Choose a primer according to your skin type and you will notice the difference.
This Diwali, make sure to prioritize skincare and keep your skin healthy. Avoid trying any home remedies without the doctor's advice.
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