ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Deepfake Harassment Is Coming To The Workplace: What HR Leaders And Employees Need To Know Now

There was a time when creating a convincing fake required a computer, expensive software and enough technical knowledge to make most people give up halfway through. That time is over. Now, a phone can do it. Artificial intelligence has made the production of convincing fake images, videos and audio absurdly easy. The technology is impressive. The consequences, not always. Somewhere between making a funny celebrity video and creating a fake sexual image of a colleague, we've crossed into a new category of workplace risk: Deepfake harassment.

Most organisations are not ready for it. We have spent years building workplace policies around the problems we already understand. Sexual harassment, bullying, cybersecurity, data breaches, identity theft. But synthetic media doesn't fit neatly into one box.

As Kruti Sharma, Compliance & Legal Consultant, Certified POSH, AML/CFT & DPDP Act Expert and Leadership Coach, points out, “The same incident can simultaneously become a POSH, data privacy and cyber-governance problem.”

An employee discovers that a realistic video of them has appeared in an internal WhatsApp group. The video appears sexual or criminal. It looks and sounds real, except it isn't. Someone has taken their face, perhaps their voice, and manufactured an event that never happened. Now ask the organisation a simple question: Who handles it? HR, the Internal Committee, IT, cybersecurity, legal? The answer is probably all of them, and if nobody knows who owns the problem, the employee is left carrying it. This is the fundamental challenge with deepfake harassment, according to Kruti Sharma. It doesn't respect organisational boundaries.

AI has made it a lot easier to create misleading and fake images and videos of anyone (Getty Images)

Undue Damage

A fake image can damage a real person's dignity, relationships, reputation and career. The fact that the pixels are artificial doesn't make the consequences imaginary. We sometimes make the mistake of thinking that something isn't serious because it isn't true. That logic doesn't survive contact with reality. If somebody creates a fabricated sexual video involving you and sends it to 500 colleagues, the video may be fake, but the embarrassment and anxiety aren't. Neither are the professional consequences. The audience doesn't necessarily know that it is fake. This is what makes deepfake harassment particularly dangerous. The victim may have to prove a negative: That isn't me. Meanwhile, the content may already be circulating.

The old model of workplace harassment often assumed that an incident happened somewhere, someone witnessed it, and a complaint followed. Sharma says that synthetic media breaks that sequence. The incident can happen outside the office. The perpetrator can be anonymous. The content can spread across multiple platforms. The victim may discover it hours or days later, and by then, the internet has made it difficult to contain.

Employees Need A New Digital Reflex