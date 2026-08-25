Deepfake Harassment Is Coming To The Workplace: What HR Leaders And Employees Need To Know Now
Somewhere between making a funny celebrity video and creating a fake sexual image of a colleague, we've crossed into a new category of workplace risk.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
There was a time when creating a convincing fake required a computer, expensive software and enough technical knowledge to make most people give up halfway through. That time is over. Now, a phone can do it. Artificial intelligence has made the production of convincing fake images, videos and audio absurdly easy. The technology is impressive. The consequences, not always. Somewhere between making a funny celebrity video and creating a fake sexual image of a colleague, we've crossed into a new category of workplace risk: Deepfake harassment.
Most organisations are not ready for it. We have spent years building workplace policies around the problems we already understand. Sexual harassment, bullying, cybersecurity, data breaches, identity theft. But synthetic media doesn't fit neatly into one box.
As Kruti Sharma, Compliance & Legal Consultant, Certified POSH, AML/CFT & DPDP Act Expert and Leadership Coach, points out, “The same incident can simultaneously become a POSH, data privacy and cyber-governance problem.”
An employee discovers that a realistic video of them has appeared in an internal WhatsApp group. The video appears sexual or criminal. It looks and sounds real, except it isn't. Someone has taken their face, perhaps their voice, and manufactured an event that never happened. Now ask the organisation a simple question: Who handles it? HR, the Internal Committee, IT, cybersecurity, legal? The answer is probably all of them, and if nobody knows who owns the problem, the employee is left carrying it. This is the fundamental challenge with deepfake harassment, according to Kruti Sharma. It doesn't respect organisational boundaries.
Undue Damage
A fake image can damage a real person's dignity, relationships, reputation and career. The fact that the pixels are artificial doesn't make the consequences imaginary. We sometimes make the mistake of thinking that something isn't serious because it isn't true. That logic doesn't survive contact with reality. If somebody creates a fabricated sexual video involving you and sends it to 500 colleagues, the video may be fake, but the embarrassment and anxiety aren't. Neither are the professional consequences. The audience doesn't necessarily know that it is fake. This is what makes deepfake harassment particularly dangerous. The victim may have to prove a negative: That isn't me. Meanwhile, the content may already be circulating.
The old model of workplace harassment often assumed that an incident happened somewhere, someone witnessed it, and a complaint followed. Sharma says that synthetic media breaks that sequence. The incident can happen outside the office. The perpetrator can be anonymous. The content can spread across multiple platforms. The victim may discover it hours or days later, and by then, the internet has made it difficult to contain.
Employees Need A New Digital Reflex
There is a simple rule for anyone who encounters suspected deepfake harassment: Don't become part of the distribution network. Don't forward it, download it unnecessarily, repost it or send it to 10 colleagues asking, “Have you seen this?”Even if the intention is to warn people, every additional copy can increase the harm and complicate an investigation.
Instead, preserve the evidence that matters. Take screenshots where appropriate. Save the link. Record the date and time. Note where the material appeared and who reported it. Then take it to the appropriate reporting channel: HR, the Internal Committee or another designated mechanism. The victim shouldn't have to become their own investigator, lawyer and crisis manager.
Your Digital Footprint Is Raw Material
There is another uncomfortable lesson here. Every photograph, video and voice recording we put online creates material that can potentially be manipulated. It doesn't mean we should stop taking photographs, posting videos or participating in digital life. However, Sharma advises understanding the value of our digital likeness. Our faces and voices are no longer merely photographs and recordings. They are data. In the wrong hands, they can become inputs into something that looks remarkably like reality. Share what you want to share but understand what you are sharing.
HR Cannot Wait For The First Case
This is where organisations have a choice. They can wait for the first deepfake harassment complaint and then start asking questions. Or they can ask themselves these questions now:
- What happens if an employee's face is used in a sexually explicit deepfake?
- Who receives the complaint?
- Does the Internal Committee know how to handle synthetic media?
- Who preserves evidence?
- Who contacts the platform?
- Who handles cybersecurity?
- Who communicates with the affected employee?
- Who decides what can be shared internally?
- Who makes sure the organisation doesn't accidentally amplify the material while trying to investigate it?
If these questions don't have answers, the organisation doesn't have a deepfake response plan.
POSH Policies Need To Catch Up
Kruti Sharma argues that organisations should explicitly address AI-generated and synthetic content within their POSH frameworks and Internal Committee training where the content is sexual, humiliating or threatening. Generative AI has changed that world. An organisation doesn't need to wait until its policy uses the exact phrase “deepfake harassment” to understand the underlying issue. The important question is whether the conduct undermines an employee's dignity and creates a hostile or harmful workplace environment.
There is another layer that organisations shouldn't ignore. If personal data held by an organisation becomes part of a harmful synthetic-media incident, questions about data governance and safeguards naturally follow. That makes deepfake preparedness part of the organisation's broader privacy and data-protection responsibility.
Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge India & Global Delivery, The Judge Group, makes another important point: “Deepfakes aren't merely a people problem. They challenge the very mechanisms organisations use to establish trust. We have traditionally treated a face, a voice or even a video call as evidence of identity. That assumption is becoming weaker.”
- If a convincing synthetic voice can imitate an executive, should a voice message be enough to authorise a financial transaction?
- If a video can convincingly imitate a senior leader, should seeing someone on a video call be enough to establish identity?
- If an employee's identity can be synthetically reproduced, are existing authentication systems sufficient?
The answer increasingly requires more than looking and listening. Organisations will need stronger identity verification, access controls, threat detection and reporting mechanisms. But technology alone won't solve this. The IT team can build safeguards. Legal can interpret obligations. Leadership can establish accountability. None of these functions works well in isolation. Digital trust is becoming a shared responsibility.
Also read:
- Career Cushioning Explained: Why Employees Are Preparing For The Next Job Before They Need One
- What Corporate Leaders Often Get Wrong About Returning To Office After Maternity Leave
- 2030 Is Closer Than You Think: The Biggest Workplace Shifts Professionals Must Prepare For
- Microshifting Explained: Work When You're Sharp, Rest When You're Not