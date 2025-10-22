ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Design Your PG Room To Feel Like Home: Simple Decorating Ideas For Paying Guests

Next, make your room feel like your own. You can hang or display happy mementos on your walls: pictures with friends or family, postcards from your travels (or any travels), or an inspirational saying. Depending on whether your PG allows it, you could string some fairy lights or lightweight photo strings (some of the garland with pictures on it) onto the wall because it adds a decorative touch. “Any and all modifications to your space will help it feel comfortable, especially if you are living away from home,” he adds.

“If you can keep your handbag or backpack and study area tidy and get your clothes folded into some sort of order, you will be amazed at how a tidy environment will contribute to your peace of mind,” says Gaurav Giri.

The first step for making your accommodation feel more like home is to clean and keep it tidy and organised. A clean space is conducive to unwinding at the end of a long day.

Nevertheless, through some smart ideas and a few good in-between things, it is not that hard to switch your room into a welcoming, cosier, and more homely place. Gaurav Giri recommends the following tips:

Moving into a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation is typically a new phase for students and young professionals. “Even if your PG room is convenient and well-stocked with amenities, you can feel a little bit like a 'stranger', as it doesn't feel like home,” says Kunwar Gaurav Giri, Chairperson, Annapurna Girls Hostel.

Colours And Lights

Fairy lights and soft cushions for a cosy vibe (Getty Images)

Lighting also plays a factor in making a comfortable space to be in. Stronger tubelights can turn any space into a cold and unwelcoming environment. Use a small lamp on your bedside, fairy lights, or warm LEDs to help lighten up your space in terms of colour. Light quality enhances your mood and makes you feel more comfortable.

You can paint your room, if you will, a little by using colour and texture. Most PG rooms are decorated in dull colours (or layouts) for the furnishings and walls. Using bright bedsheets, using softer colours in pillows and curtains (or a colour shift in sheets), or adding different textures on your bed changes the warm feel of your room. Adding a small rug/carpeting near your bed can also add warmth (and comfort for colder days). Employ colours that make you feel good: soft pastels will make you feel more at ease, and bright colours will increase energy.

Use Your Green Thumb

Plants add life and freshness to the room (Getty Images)

“Another fantastic idea is to purchase plants for your PG room. Small houseplants like peace lilies, succulents, or even money plants can be attractive decorations when your busy life deserves some stress relief and improved air quality,” says Gaurav Giri. Plants present an opportunity to nurture and nourish something that you can find calming and feel a sense of purpose in.

If there is a window in your room that gets even a little sun, then the windowsill is the answer! If you have no decent window at all to get some light through, try indoor plants that take no or minimal commitment and don’t become a chore.

Set Up A Study Area

Study area with storage space (Getty Images)

A comfortable study area could be created for your PG room. “A little desk area with some decent lighting and not too many items of distraction could go a long way in creating an area of study that suits you,” advises Gaurav Giri. Keep yourself and your materials in a comfortable chair that fits your style at your desk with whatever is close by to keep you on task, and organise your materials however you feel works best. Part of the encouraging way you stay focused may also come from using a simple pinboard to hang reminders, study schedules, or just sayings that have motivational qualities.

Scents

The last thought is the scent of your PG room. During the holidays, using an air freshener, candles, or your favourite scented oil will help in increasing the feeling of welcoming in your PG room. Lavender and vanilla may be ideal relaxing scents, and may even provide sleep-induction potential.

Your PG room should be a space to sleep, hang out, create, and dream! Making the above changes will turn it into one.