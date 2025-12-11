Mumbai’s Green Lung Aarey Will Turn Into A Stage For Its First Forest Music Festival, Funded By Communities And Open To All
While the Aarey amphitheatre has seen smaller events before, this is the first multi-day festival of such ambition.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
There are certain ideas that feel so obvious in hindsight that you start wondering why no one did them earlier. Like putting Wi-Fi in trains. Or selling idli batter in supermarkets. If you happen to live in Mumbai, an obvious one would be hosting a proper, open-air music festival inside the Aarey forest. It feels like something we should have had for years now: an oasis of music in the middle of an oasis of green. Yet 2025 is the first year this is actually happening.
From December 12 to 14, 2025, the Aarey Music Festival will unfold at the amphitheatre in Unit 5 of Aarey Milk Colony, a place that’s usually known for monkeys stealing vada pavs and morning walkers debating municipal politics. But for three days, it will host not just people but possibilities: melodies rising through trees, murals blooming on concrete walls, dancers moving like the wind between the branches.
It’s rare for Mumbai to get something that feels completely new (especially something that doesn’t involve a mall or a flyover). And yet here we are: a forest festival that asks us to rethink not only how we spend a weekend, but how we look at the city itself.
The Forest As Stage, Classroom, And Conversation
Aarey has always had a foot in two worlds. To some, it’s a patch of green delaying a metro line. To others, it’s home: ancestral land where vegetables are grown, animals tended to, and stories passed down like tools. This festival (a collaboration between environmental volunteers, artists, Save Aarey movement members, and Aarey residents) leans toward the latter.
This is not your usual city festival with branded barricades and queues for overpriced cold coffee. Entry is free. Donations are welcome. And the programming has the unhurried confidence of something made by people who genuinely care whether the audience enjoys themselves.
There will be the tarpa (its familiar curved silhouette instantly summoning Warli heritage) played the way it was meant to be played: under open skies. The nadaswaram will get its moment too, its booming reed voice echoing across the forest as though testing how far sound can travel without hitting a high-rise. Dance makes an appearance as well, spanning the controlled, flowing grace of Mohiniattam to the communal whirl of the Warli tarpa dance. It’s a lineup that seems to ask, “Why choose between classical and folk, between south and west, between city and forest, when everything can exist here together?”
Workshops in origami, mural painting, and even traditional board games round out the weekend... not in the “corporate team-building activity” sense, but as a reminder that creativity sometimes just needs quiet space, a table, and a forest breeze.
The Amphitheatre Becomes A Living Canvas
Aarey’s amphitheatre has always looked like it was waiting for something bigger than itself—a venue rehearsing for a role in a blockbuster. This festival may be its breakthrough moment. Local artists will paint new murals and graffiti across the amphitheatre walls, turning them into an evolving gallery of urban and adivasi themes.
For decades, Aarey has been at the centre of Mumbai’s environmental tug-of-war. Metro carsheds. Road widening. Tree cutting. Encroachment fears. Residential rights. It’s the kind of place where even a sapling knows what protest feels like. So hosting a festival here (without slogans, banners, or speeches) is perhaps the most understated yet potent act of resistance. A celebration that says: this forest is alive, thriving, meaningful, and deserving of joy.
Funded By Community
As co-organiser Vasudha Rajeev says, the theme is simple: community. And you understand exactly what she means when you hear someone like Akash Bhoir, a third-generation Aarey resident and farmer, say that the forest is not just land; it is memory, food, and care.
Registrations may be capped to prevent overcrowding. By limiting scale, the festival restores a sense of intimacy that Mumbai’s cultural scene rarely allows. Rather than “spectacle,” the festival seems to want “connection.” Rather than “big names,” it offers big trees. Visitors will come early in the morning, breathe air that doesn’t require apology, drink chai that tastes more honest in a forest, and watch performers whose art forms predate even the concept of “Mumbai.”
In a few years, when everyone talks about how obvious it was to host a music festival here, we’ll think back to this first edition: the moment Mumbai allowed itself to imagine Aarey not as a problem to be solved, but a story to be told.
When: December 12-14, 2025
Time: 8 am to 9 pm
Where: Open Air Amphitheatre, Unit 5, Aarey Milk Colony, Mumbai
Registration is required for some workshops. Check the full festival schedule on Aarey.org/music
