Mumbai’s Green Lung Aarey Will Turn Into A Stage For Its First Forest Music Festival, Funded By Communities And Open To All

There are certain ideas that feel so obvious in hindsight that you start wondering why no one did them earlier. Like putting Wi-Fi in trains. Or selling idli batter in supermarkets. If you happen to live in Mumbai, an obvious one would be hosting a proper, open-air music festival inside the Aarey forest. It feels like something we should have had for years now: an oasis of music in the middle of an oasis of green. Yet 2025 is the first year this is actually happening.

From December 12 to 14, 2025, the Aarey Music Festival will unfold at the amphitheatre in Unit 5 of Aarey Milk Colony, a place that’s usually known for monkeys stealing vada pavs and morning walkers debating municipal politics. But for three days, it will host not just people but possibilities: melodies rising through trees, murals blooming on concrete walls, dancers moving like the wind between the branches.

It’s rare for Mumbai to get something that feels completely new (especially something that doesn’t involve a mall or a flyover). And yet here we are: a forest festival that asks us to rethink not only how we spend a weekend, but how we look at the city itself.

The Forest As Stage, Classroom, And Conversation

Aarey has always had a foot in two worlds. To some, it’s a patch of green delaying a metro line. To others, it’s home: ancestral land where vegetables are grown, animals tended to, and stories passed down like tools. This festival (a collaboration between environmental volunteers, artists, Save Aarey movement members, and Aarey residents) leans toward the latter.

This is not your usual city festival with branded barricades and queues for overpriced cold coffee. Entry is free. Donations are welcome. And the programming has the unhurried confidence of something made by people who genuinely care whether the audience enjoys themselves.

There will be the tarpa (its familiar curved silhouette instantly summoning Warli heritage) played the way it was meant to be played: under open skies. The nadaswaram will get its moment too, its booming reed voice echoing across the forest as though testing how far sound can travel without hitting a high-rise. Dance makes an appearance as well, spanning the controlled, flowing grace of Mohiniattam to the communal whirl of the Warli tarpa dance. It’s a lineup that seems to ask, “Why choose between classical and folk, between south and west, between city and forest, when everything can exist here together?”