ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Grammy Awards' Latest Expansion With 5 New Categories Reveals A Bigger Battle Over Music

Every few years, the Grammys find themselves facing the same problem. Music changes faster than institutions do. Entire movements emerge from parts of the world that were once ignored by the mainstream music industry. Then, eventually, the Recording Academy catches up and creates a new category.

The latest example arrived earlier this week with the announcement of five new Grammy categories for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.

On paper, these additions look like a routine expansion of the awards. In reality, they reveal a battle over who gets recognized, how music should be classified, and whether genres still mean what they used to. As Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in an official statement, the changes are meant to reflect “the extraordinary growth we're seeing across music.”

Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards held in February 2026 (Getty Images)

Debate About New Categories

The modern music industry no longer revolves around a handful of Western genres dominating global culture. Music now travels instantly across borders. A teenager in Hyderabad can be listening to K-pop in the morning, Latin music in the afternoon and American country music at night. The challenge for the Grammys is figuring out how to recognize that reality.

Take the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. From a business perspective, the logic is obvious. K-pop alone has become one of the most powerful forces in global entertainment. Japanese pop, Chinese pop and other Asian-language music continue to attract massive audiences worldwide. Yet these artists often struggled to fit neatly into existing Grammy categories. The new award seeks to change that by recognizing artistic excellence in Asian pop music that uses one or more Asian languages.

Supporters see this as long-overdue recognition. However, online discussions are questioning whether “Asian Pop” is too broad a label. After all, Asia is home to thousands of cultures, languages and musical traditions. Some observers argued that grouping K-pop, J-pop and C-pop under a single umbrella risks oversimplifying enormously different musical ecosystems.

Blurry Boundaries