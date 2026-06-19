The Grammy Awards' Latest Expansion With 5 New Categories Reveals A Bigger Battle Over Music
The new categories reveal a battle over who gets recognized, how music should be classified, and whether genres still mean what they used to.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Every few years, the Grammys find themselves facing the same problem. Music changes faster than institutions do. Entire movements emerge from parts of the world that were once ignored by the mainstream music industry. Then, eventually, the Recording Academy catches up and creates a new category.
The latest example arrived earlier this week with the announcement of five new Grammy categories for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album.
On paper, these additions look like a routine expansion of the awards. In reality, they reveal a battle over who gets recognized, how music should be classified, and whether genres still mean what they used to. As Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in an official statement, the changes are meant to reflect “the extraordinary growth we're seeing across music.”
Debate About New Categories
The modern music industry no longer revolves around a handful of Western genres dominating global culture. Music now travels instantly across borders. A teenager in Hyderabad can be listening to K-pop in the morning, Latin music in the afternoon and American country music at night. The challenge for the Grammys is figuring out how to recognize that reality.
Take the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. From a business perspective, the logic is obvious. K-pop alone has become one of the most powerful forces in global entertainment. Japanese pop, Chinese pop and other Asian-language music continue to attract massive audiences worldwide. Yet these artists often struggled to fit neatly into existing Grammy categories. The new award seeks to change that by recognizing artistic excellence in Asian pop music that uses one or more Asian languages.
Supporters see this as long-overdue recognition. However, online discussions are questioning whether “Asian Pop” is too broad a label. After all, Asia is home to thousands of cultures, languages and musical traditions. Some observers argued that grouping K-pop, J-pop and C-pop under a single umbrella risks oversimplifying enormously different musical ecosystems.
Blurry Boundaries
The introduction of Best Traditional Folk Album follows a similar move made recently in country music, where the Academy separated traditional and contemporary approaches. At first glance, this seems reasonable. However, netizens are raising questions like: What if a musician uses traditional instruments but contemporary songwriting? Where exactly does one category end and the other begin? The concern isn't really about folk music but about classification itself.
In music, boundaries have become increasingly blurry. Perhaps no change illustrates this challenge better than the continuing debate around “traditional” categories in general. The Academy recently introduced Best Traditional Country Album, and reactions were mixed. Some welcomed the move as a way to preserve musical heritage. Others worried it could reinforce gatekeeping within genres that are already evolving rapidly.
Preservation Or Adaptation?
Country music, for example, is no longer one thing. Neither is folk nor pop music. The categories reflect a question facing the entire industry: Should awards preserve genres or adapt to how listeners actually consume music? Take for instance, how the new Best Latin Song category arguably represents a clearer case for expansion. Rather than rewarding performers, the award specifically honours songwriters creating new Latin songs recorded predominantly in Spanish. Songwriters often operate behind the scenes despite being responsible for the words and melodies audiences remember most. Giving them additional visibility acknowledges the creative engine behind the music.
The addition of Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance similarly reflects how music is made today. Collaboration has become one of the defining features of contemporary music culture. Artists routinely cross genres, languages and continents. Recognizing collaborative work acknowledges a reality that already exists.
Yet even beyond the new categories, the Grammys have introduced another significant change: artists can now be submitted for Best New Artist up to four times instead of three. If someone has already achieved substantial commercial success, can they still reasonably be called a "new artist"? It's a question that surfaces almost every Grammy season.
Hot Take
Award shows are not merely celebrations of excellence. They are systems of classification. They tell us what counts, what matters and who belongs. That is why people care so much about categories, because they create visibility and shape public perception.
Viewed through that lens, the controversy surrounding the Grammy changes is not a sign of failure. It's evidence that the Academy is attempting something difficult: updating a nearly 70-year-old institution for a music landscape that looks nothing like the one it was created to serve.
Also read:
- Interview | Two-Time Grammy Winner Rakesh Chaurasia On Sharing The Stage With Sitar Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan And Letting Music Lead Their India Tour
- Dalai Lama Beats Trevor Noah To Win His First Grammy, Says Recognition Of 'Our Shared Universal Responsibility'
- Interview | Jazz, Improv, and Two Hands That Changed Guitar History: Stanley Jordan Returns To India