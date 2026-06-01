ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Not Ghosting, Not Breadcrumbing: Meet Seagulling, The Dating World's Most Annoying New Bird

All you need to know about this dating trend ( ETV Bharat )

The keyword here is intermittent. Psychologists have long known that unpredictable rewards are powerful. It's the same reason slot machines exist and why people continue refreshing their inboxes after sending an important email. When affection arrives randomly, the brain starts chasing the next emotional payout.

According to counselling psychologist Deepak Kashyap, seagulling reflects a growing pattern in modern dating where emotional availability is used selectively to maintain control, validation, or attention rather than build a genuine connection. “In many cases, the person engaging in this behaviour may not even consciously realise the emotional impact they are creating,” he explains. “They offer occasional affection, mixed signals, or intermittent communication that keeps the other person emotionally invested without committing to a real relationship.”

Modern dating has become an increasingly fascinating place where people seem to want all the perks of emotional intimacy with none of the responsibilities.

The latest relationship trend to earn a name from the animal kingdom is seagulling. Unlike ghosting, where someone disappears completely, seagulling is more creative. It involves periodically reappearing just often enough to keep someone emotionally invested before disappearing again. One day they're sending heart emojis and asking about your childhood dreams. Three days later, they've vanished into a digital fog. Then, just when you've started healing, they return with a casual "Hey stranger" as though they weren't missing for half a season. It's the emotional equivalent of a software update nobody requested.

If you've ever been enjoying a peaceful afternoon when a seagull suddenly swoops down, steals your sandwich, screams in your face, and vanishes into the horizon, congratulations. You understand modern dating.

Suddenly, you're analysing a three-word text message for hours:

'Did they put a full stop at the end?'

'What did the smiley face mean?'

'Why did they view my story at 2:17 am?'

At this point, you are no longer dating. You are conducting forensic research. Twenty-three-year-old marketing executive Aanya Sharma from Mumbai says she spent nearly a year caught in a seagulling situation without realising it. “Every time I decided to move on, he'd pop back into my life. We'd have intense conversations for a few days, he'd tell me he missed me, and then disappear again. I kept thinking the relationship was progressing, but it was really just moving in circles.”

Seagulling creates uncertainty (ETV Bharat)

Why Do They Do This?

Meanwhile, 25-year-old software developer Rahil Mehta from Bengaluru says the trend is becoming increasingly common among people navigating dating apps. “People want emotional connection, but they're also scared of commitment. Sometimes it feels like everyone is keeping five backup conversations alive just in case. Nobody wants to close a door completely.”

That uncertainty is precisely what makes seagulling so exhausting. As Kashyap points out, human beings naturally seek emotional clarity and consistency in relationships. When someone repeatedly appears and disappears emotionally, it can trigger anxiety, self-doubt, confusion, and emotional dependency.

The digital age has only amplified the problem. We can now watch people be unavailable in real time. Someone can ignore your messages for a week while simultaneously posting gym selfies, vacation photos, restaurant reviews, and motivational quotes about personal growth. Social media has blurred boundaries in ways previous generations never had to navigate. In the past, when someone disappeared, they actually disappeared. Today they vanish from your life while remaining fully visible on your screen.

How To Escape Seagulling

The good news is that recognizing seagulling is often the first step toward escaping it. Kashyap says, “Genuine relationships are built on clarity, communication, and mutual intent. If a connection consistently leaves someone feeling emotionally confused or deprived, it may be necessary to reassess boundaries and prioritize emotional well-being over temporary validation.”

In practical terms, this means paying less attention to occasional grand gestures and more attention to consistent behaviour. Because real relationships are unglamorous. They involve showing up repeatedly, reliably, without disappearing every time feelings become inconvenient.

As for seagulling, perhaps the easiest way to identify it is simple: if someone's presence in your life feels like a weather forecast—sunny one day, missing the next—they may not be offering a relationship. They may simply be checking whether the runway lights are still on. Unlike actual seagulls, you don't have to keep feeding them.