ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Darshan Raval Announces 5-City India Tour, Find Out The Dates, Cities And Where To Buy Tickets

Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval is returning to live shows with 'The Love Letters India Tour', his first full-scale tour in about three years. Raval has built his career across film and independent music. His Bollywood catalogue includes hits like Chogada, Mehrama, Kamariya and Kabhii Tumhhe. His independent releases include Tera Zikr, Ek Tarfa, Asal Mein, Mahiye Jinna Sohna and Baarish Lete Aana. His ability to move between playback singing and independent pop has helped him build an audience beyond film music.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation in association with Warner Music India, the five-city tour will take him to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi in November and December 2026. The tour follows the release of his recent monsoon single Barsaat Lagdi Ae and marks Raval's return to the road after his last major touring run in early 2023. His previous tours included the 10-city 'Love A Fair India Tour' and the 'Sound Of Love' concert series. Barsaat Lagdi Ae tells the story of how two souls find each other because of the rain.