Darshan Raval Announces 5-City India Tour, Find Out The Dates, Cities And Where To Buy Tickets
The tour marks the Bollywood and indie singer's return to the road after his last major touring run in early 2023.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Singer-songwriter Darshan Raval is returning to live shows with 'The Love Letters India Tour', his first full-scale tour in about three years. Raval has built his career across film and independent music. His Bollywood catalogue includes hits like Chogada, Mehrama, Kamariya and Kabhii Tumhhe. His independent releases include Tera Zikr, Ek Tarfa, Asal Mein, Mahiye Jinna Sohna and Baarish Lete Aana. His ability to move between playback singing and independent pop has helped him build an audience beyond film music.
Produced and promoted by Team Innovation in association with Warner Music India, the five-city tour will take him to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi in November and December 2026. The tour follows the release of his recent monsoon single Barsaat Lagdi Ae and marks Raval's return to the road after his last major touring run in early 2023. His previous tours included the 10-city 'Love A Fair India Tour' and the 'Sound Of Love' concert series. Barsaat Lagdi Ae tells the story of how two souls find each other because of the rain.
Raval says the tour is designed around his relationship with his listeners, with the production planned to make large venues feel more intimate. “Every tour feels like a reunion with the people who have built this journey with me. This run is particularly close to my heart because it follows a long period away from the stage. We are building a show focused on making every section of the arena feel like the front row,” he says.
The shows will feature large-scale stage production, spatial audio and interactive elements. There will also be dedicated fan areas and on-ground experiences built around Raval's music.
Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, says the tour is being designed differently from a conventional arena concert. “What sets Darshan apart is the loyalty of his fan community. They don't just listen; they live his music. That's why this tour moves away from a standard concert format. We want people in the room to feel connected to the stage, even in a large arena,” he says. Tickets for The Love Letters India Tour are available exclusively on District by Zomato.
Tour Schedule
- 22nd November 2026 – Ahmedabad
- 29th November 2026 – Bengaluru
- 5th December 2026- Kolkata
- 13th December 2026 – Mumbai
- 19th December 2026 – New Delhi
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