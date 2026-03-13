ETV Bharat / lifestyle

An Upcoming Kathak Tribute To Kadambari, The Woman Who Haunted Tagore's Poetry

Close in age to Rabindranath, she became his playmate, caregiver after his mother’s death, and exacting literary muse, offering feedback on his early writings while they exchanged pet names. He called her “Hecate,” she called him “Bhanu.” The accidental death of little Urmila, on whom she had lavished her thwarted maternal affection, intensified her grief and the blame she faced from Tagore family women, feeding chronic depression and emotional seclusion. In this fragile state, family mockery over infertility, a discovered love letter of her husband, his continued absences, and finally Robi’s 1883 marriage compounded her sense of abandonment.

There is a lesser-known figure in the legendary Rabindranath Tagore's life that a new play explores. Known as Kadambari, she is considered his poetic muse. Kadambari was married to his brother Jyotirindranath Tagore (who was 10 years older) when she was nine. Though he arranged her education, his frequent absences and preoccupations with estates and theatre left her lonely. She later described the marriage as a loveless sham, with a final rupture when he failed to accompany her to the inauguration of his new steamer.

A few months later, on 21 April 1884, Kadambari died by suicide. Her death devastated Rabindranath, who dedicated poems and songs to her memory and later wrote of a beloved “Queen” whose loss shut the inner chamber of beauty in his world yet paradoxically opened him to a sense of liberating pain. In a letter, he is said to have written: ‘She, my Queen, has died and my world has shut against the door of its inner apartment of beauty which gives the real taste of freedom.’

On March 18, 2026 at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi, Shovana’s ASAVARI Repertory will stage a dance production dedicated entirely to this tragic figure. Kadambari: The Poet’s Muse had initially premiered in February 2011. Guru Shovana Narayan will then present an interactive session on 'Revisiting Tagore: Symbol of Modern Indian Consciousness' at 7 pm. Sangita Saxena (First Lady of Delhi State), Sharmila Tagore (film actor), Ambassador Pavan Varma (former Rajya Sabha MP), Sonal Kalra (author and journalist), Dr. Manju Arif (educationist) are expected to attend.

Lacking a pre-existing script, Shovana drew from extensive research: Tagore’s writings, scholarly articles, Prof. Aruna Chakravarti’s expertise (including scenes from her novel Jorasanko), Dr. Minoti Chatterjee’s insights, theatre artist Averee Chourey’s contributions, and scriptwriter Zakia Zaheer’s evocative penning. Rooted in Kathak idiom, the production preserved Tagore’s musical spirit through Rabindra Sangeet compositions. Simplistic, suggestive sets and costumes evoked Kadambari’s poignant life mood and tenor.

Shovana’s connection to Tagore’s world stemmed from her birth in Calcutta, in the home of Sarla Devi Chaudhurani (daughter of Tagore’s sister, Swarna Kumari Devi). Her mother, Lalita Narayan’s devotion to Rabindra Sangeet, Hindustani classical music, Indian philosophy, and ancient Sanskrit and Hindi literature imprinted these songs in her subconscious. This heritage evolved through performances, including a 1980s rendition of Nritertale Tale with Mukul Mukherjee at London’s Sanskritik Festival of Arts of India, followed by dance interpretations of Tagore’s short stories. This longstanding affinity sparked a profound fascination with Kadambari’s mysterious influence on the visionary poet, inspiring the production.