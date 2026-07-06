ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Is Your Home Monsoon-Ready? These 5 Damp Zones Are Bad For Your Health And Wellness

The monsoon comes with relief from the heat, but also with problems like dampness from leaks and seepage. When moisture is trapped in a home, it can create health issues and germ-prone conditions, so it is important for homeowners to consider the material they use when they build their homes. Without proper ventilation certain areas at home can become breeding grounds for germs, mould, rust and other microorganisms.

This is the reason why builders of modern homes prefer to use materials such as stainless steel. It is durable, corrosion-resistant, easy to clean and well suited to wet environments. Hence it maintains a higher standard of hygiene and has a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in high humidity areas.

1. Kitchens

The kitchen is one of the high-use areas and has a lot of moisture sources like wet tin scrubbers, damp soap bars, and dirty plates, hence enabling bacteria and fungi to thrive in kitchens. Stainless steel racks, sinks, cabinets can help keep the kitchen cleaner and easier to maintain and limit the chance for moisture-related damages.

Invest in stainless steel racks, sinks and cabinets to keep the kitchen hygienic in the rains (ETV Bharat)

2. Bathrooms and Showers

Long periods of moisture created by the monsoons in a humid environment allow mould, mildew and bacteria to thrive. Wet floors, corners, showerheads, and areas with inadequate ventilation will retain moisture and negatively affect both cleanliness and the quality of the air inside. Selecting water-resistant and rust-proof fixtures and fittings will assist in maintaining a hygienic bathroom and simplify ongoing maintenance requirements of these fixtures.