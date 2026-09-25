ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Your Daily Lifestyle Matters As Much As Your Annual Check-Up

Restorative sleep remains one of the most overlooked factors affecting one's health. The lack of sleep or sleep of poor quality can throw off your body's natural rhythms, leading to hormonal imbalances and inflammation. There is preliminary data that these effects might increase the risk for the development of some chronic conditions. “Having a regular sleep cycle, a few nights of sleep of at least seven to eight hours, will not only help you to stay healthy in general but to recover when needed,” says Dr. Mohan.

“One of the reasons people suffer from diseases like cancer is that they are slow to occur. It starts with damage over several years caused by one's lifestyle (unhealthy habits, for example, diet or physical activity), external factors (air and water pollution), or even genetics. Because of this, it is not the occasional examination but everyday decision making that matters: sleeping badly, snacking at midnight, getting lazy, abusing alcohol or tobacco, all of it adds up,” says Dr. Anand Mohan, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur.

Health is not about one isolated act. It is something you achieve through many daily habits. So, even if annual health checks are highly recommended, the more you get healthy the more you will find that it comes down to the little daily things that you put into practice. You know that regular physical exams and your prevention plan are important, but they will not stop cancer from showing up if you have years of poor habits.

Another element worth considering when talking about the fight against diseases like cancer is the way you organize meals. For instance, if you eat irregularly with no real time plan and then finish your evening with a high-calorie, processed meal, or if your food choices mainly consist of snacks and drinks, it's likely that you will gain weight, which is closely related to the development or worsening of cancer. The good news is that the regular consumption of a diet high in fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, healthy proteins, combined with awareness, will largely help in prevention.

Lack of physical activity is just as problematic. The modernization of Western society has led to a rise in sedentary behaviour, with many desk-bound jobs, more television viewing and reduced activity levels. “Exercise has many health benefits, including healthy body weight, enhanced immune responses and reduction of hormones into the bloodstream linked with carcinogenesis,” says surgical oncologist Dr. Mohan. Just 30 minutes of moderate activity five days a week is sufficient to maintain a long-term health advantage.

Tobacco is the single largest preventable lifestyle factor; it is related to cancer of the lungs, mouth, throat, oesophagus, urinary tract and pancreas among others. The correlation between alcohol intake and increased incidence of various cancers has been shown, but there is in fact no safe level of tobacco consumption.

Although cancer cannot be wholly avoided through any lifestyle changes, many cancers can be avoided by developing healthy habits daily. Besides leading a healthy lifestyle, the individual assumes other risks like age, inherent genetic factors or environmental risks. An annual check-up offers a snapshot of your health at a given time, but it is what you do every day that determines your future health.