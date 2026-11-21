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Horoscope: Geminis Will Be On Cloud Nine Today, Find Out Why | Read Astrological Predictions For November 21

See what the stars have in store for you ( Getty Images )

Astrological Predictions For November 21, 2026

Aries (March 21- April 20): Your relationship might call for adjustments. A forgiving attitude will be helpful in maintaining harmony. You may not be in a mood to complicate the relationship. You will have to have patience and help your sweetheart think openly and in a flexible manner. Small issues may drive you crazy at the workplace. More or less, you will be in a mood to sacrifice for others. Your mind will be at its creative best today.

Taurus (April 21 - May 21): A sacrificing attitude will definitely help you in matters of love. This day has its share of good and bad things. You tend to be possessive in your relationship. At work, you may want to bring the maximum results without any effort in the first half of the day. You will depend on your luck today. You will be in no mood to work hard and you may choose to be smart about it. Gemini (May 22 - June 21): Happiness is the first priority in your relationships. You may share secrets that may sound interesting to your partner. You may be on cloud nine as your romantic life seems to blossom in the evening. You are likely to finish your tasks with perfection today. As a result, you'll be in a positive mood throughout. You may face some confusion in making the decision now. Health looks good. You will want to be perfect in your work. Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Your sympathetic nature may attract your sweetheart as you may share some beautiful moments that strengthens your relationship. There may be a feeling of security with each other. Luck may favour you monetarily as you grab quick gains. It may be an auspicious period to enhance your finances. Professionally you are brimming with innovative ideas so make sure you don't get confused. Adapt to changes in the workplace and maintain cordial relations with your seniors. Leo (July 23 - August 23): Thankfully, the day ends on a positive note as you enjoy a gala time with your lover. You tend to pour all your emotions into your beloved. You may feel disheartened today because you may not be able to complete a specific task before the deadline. You will get more tense when superiors start chasing you. You should not feel depressed. Instead, concentrate on work and try to achieve targets. Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You may take a break and plan a vacation with your family. Couples explore new destinations to spend pleasurable moments with their soulmate. Professionally, it may be a time for celebration for those in partnership businesses but make sure you do not sideline your partner while making important decisions. A busy day on the domestic front. However, there are no disruptions in your professional life. Turn a good listener for the day as you may have to agree with others' viewpoints.