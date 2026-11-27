Horoscope: Two Zodiac Signs Should Avoid Overspending Today, Find Out Who | Read Astrological Predictions For November 27
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 27, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): Your intellectual talk evokes carnal desires in your partner, and the evening may end with a steamy interlude. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall, but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Today's astral configuration gives you a good chance to perform well with software. Though you keep up your natural speed to finish tasks, you may not reach the desired conclusion.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): Spending a quiet evening with your darling will rejuvenate your senses, so soak in the good times. You get an opportunity to earn money through dual sources today. Your stability and security-oriented mind will try to grab both (or multiple) opportunities. Today's planetary alignment gives an extra boost to your vocal chords. In fact, your excellent communication skills gets all your work done in a jiffy. Even important meetings are fruitful.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): You tend to be a multi-tasker tonight to surprise your lover. While watching a romantic movie, you might be cooking with your sweetheart, dancing together or just indulging in laughter and banter. On the financial front, you are not quite sure of yourself today. You want to increase your earnings, but have no clue as to how to go about doing it. Since you are overflowing with energy today, you are raring to juggle many projects.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): The torrential downpour of love in your personal life soothes your frayed nerves and creates a perfect ambience for a romantic evening. You are likely to be a spendthrift today, blowing your hard-earned money rather recklessly, which is bound to burn a big hole in your pockets. Your earnings, though, will not grow commensurately. You spend a lot of time and energy on tasks that are not on your priority list.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): You need to take a backseat as you may like to boss over your sweetheart. Today you aren't able to find any fault with your financial situation. You have enough funds to take care of your routine necessities, and also you will be able to save for emergencies. There is a chance that you try to help your colleague today but fail to find a solution. You may get a chance to talk to a senior for help.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): You may find yourself in a compromising position with your lover today. You may not solve emotional problems. You compromise on issues to reach an amicable solution. If you use your intelligence, talents and the opportunities around you, you can do something to earn an extra buck today. Put your marketing skills to the best use. Career is top priority for you now. Anything that doesn’t add value to your current profile will not interest you today.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): Your efforts are unlikely to bear fruit on the financial front, so you are advised to rely on some of your close confidantes to boost finances, and hope that your luck is good. If you've been disgruntled with your boss about your salary, today is a good day to walk into the lion's den and demand a fair share. Just do it politely, and you will succeed because luck is on your side.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): A fantastic evening is on the cards tonight. Be ready to get bowled over when you meet your partner today, as he or she will surprise you with either a new outfit or a chic haircut. You'll be so enchanted that you'll follow your loved one around like a puppy! Dissatisfaction with your financial situation will cause you great concern today, and you are likely to feel that you are not earning nearly enough to justify the immense potential you possess.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Giving a daily commitment to your partner’s needs will give you a harmonious love life. Generosity will be your second name today, and you shall be eager to blow your money on your close friends and family members. However, when it comes to spending on yourself, you shall not be too keen. Today, you might be flooded with pending work and get frustrated. Still, you are blessed with the right spirit to achieve your targets.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): Being circumspect will help you in your love life. Don't let the cacophony of clashes disturb your harmonious relationship. This is a favourable day to apply for bank loans or personal loans but before you apply, ensure that you are aware of your exact needs. You need to rework your day-to-day needs. There'll be a race in the office today to be in the boss' good books. Gear up for cut-throat competition at the workplace.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): You are ready to experiment on something different with your loved one. In terms of finances, if your heart says that this is the right investment, don’t think twice. The day is also favourable for selling out property that you own or selling an old vehicle or any other electronic item. Since you may suffer constant mood swings today, your concerted effort at meeting deadlines goes unnoticed. Instead, your superior will demand that you handle more tasks than one.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Today you are passionate and energetic. Your desire to meet your loved one will be so strong, you may overstep the speed limit. This is an ideal day to do research on a house or a vehicle to buy but a final decision can be taken at a later stage. The day is good for surfing and speculating but not for buying. Today's celestial energies make you enterprising enough to accomplish your tasks without experiencing any problems.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)