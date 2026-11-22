Horoscope: Scorpios Are Likely To Make A Handsome Profit Today | Read Astrological Predictions For November 22
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For November 22, 2026
Aries (March 21- April 20): You will have different experiences in the two halves of the day. The first half of the day is about confusion, tension and expenses related to money whereas the second half is about a fresh approach towards life and finances. This is a profitable day for business people. Post lunch, you may have to deal with an unusual situation. As things begin to pick up pace post lunch, your mood will also be lifted.
Taurus (April 21 - May 21): You will make good money during the day. You will earn money through different sources. If you are running a business, the time will be especially good for you. You will reap benefits if you maintain a strong professional attitude. You may have to regret the decisions you take in a haste. So, be very careful while making decisions when it comes to your financial security. You are advised to handle one thing at a time and take decisions practically.
Gemini (May 22 - June 21): You are in a mood to enhance your relationship today. The day will be a little tricky during the first half. You may even have to face unexpected situations at the workplace. Client communication will be on the priority today. Be careful with your communication with strangers. It would help to take a diplomatic approach to tackling the issue. To overcome the negative vibes, you need to divert your mind. Do something interesting to add spice to your life.
Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You are likely to be detached from your sweetheart today. However, you should keep in touch with your partner frequently in order to avoid taking risks in the relationship. You may be in a mood to do some research today. Your active mind will not let you think of anything but work. It's time to pen down the ideas that come to you as you may need to implement them some time later.
Leo (July 23 - August 23): Your love life will be full of action and drama. There will be challenges as well as surprises every now and then. So, you are advised to brace yourself for what is coming your way. You will be very busy at work as new tasks will be coming your way. You will be required to achieve the tasks in time. Also, you must remember not to compromise on quality. Try to control your feelings and avoid getting upset.
Virgo (August 24 - September 22): Your day will be a mixed bag in the context of money matters. The first half may be uneventful. However, you may incur some expenses in the second half. Overall, not a bad day. You may share strong opinions openly at the workplace. You will be giving suggestions to everyone around you. Just make sure that you are not hurt if your suggestions are not accepted. Healthwise, today will prove to be moderate.
Libra (September 23 - October 23): You will want to spend money on a variety of things. You may even incur expenses for something that is important for your job or business practice. In the near future, things will improve for you. Relax as much as you can before you leave for work as it is likely to be a hectic day. You will also have to take care of important communications along with your regular tasks. You will be completely exhausted by evening.
Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your spouse may find you demanding and possessive. It is good to express your emotions, but ensure that you don't overdo it. For businessmen, this day seems favourable. In almost all of your business dealings, you are likely to earn a handsome profit, so do not worry about financial affairs. You will be full of energy. You will want to achieve everything in one day. Obviously, haste might cause harm.
Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your emotional stability will make you truly romantic. You may even sing a beautiful song to please your sweetheart. Early in the day, you shall pour your generosity on your family members, and also refurbish the interiors of your living space which has been long overdue. Overall, it is a casual day. There will not be many ups and downs. You will successfully balance your personal and professional life.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 20): A dull first half is indicated on the financial front today, but in the second half things will become exciting with money being spent on home necessities and maybe the purchase of a new vehicle. Paying attention to both, work and domestic responsibilities may be a little difficult today. This might confuse you at the start of the day. Practicality is the answer to all hassles. Overall, a good day, as you will get the peace of mind you need.
Aquarius (January 21 - February 18): Your partner will give you the moral support you need. On the financial front today, you shall be satisfied with what destiny has given you. You will not regret any past expenses, not will you harbour any unattainable or impractical ambitions. An exceptional day comes your way. Progress is predicted in everything you do. Your tasks are simple and achievable. You will be able to maintain your prestige and solidarity.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You may have to keep your love life aside for a while as your prime focus is your career. Your mind may be anxious at times. However, talking with your beau will give you some hopes. It’s better to control your emotions when dealing with tricky situations. Certain incidents might upset you. So, you have to keep your calm. Based on the planetary position, a great day lies ahead for you in terms of your health.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)